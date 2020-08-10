Prime Minister Boris Johnson will soon be heading to Scotland to enjoy a two-week 'staycation' with fiancee Carrie Symonds and newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

The two-week holiday to Scotland comes at a time when the Britishers are avoiding planning foreign holidays. By choosing a staycation north of the border, Boris Johnson is following in the footsteps of British royals who also enjoyed summer holidays within the UK and will soon join Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Johnson, who himself battled a serious case of COVID-19 illness in March, had earlier requested the Brits to take holidays in the UK. "I would encourage people still to think of wonderful staycations here in the UK. There are all sorts of fantastic destinations, the best in the world, I would say," he had said.

"All my happiest holiday memories are of holiday vacations here in the UK, bucket-and-spade jobs or whatever, and I thoroughly, thoroughly recommend it, and I'm sure that people will have a great time over the summer," the 56-year-old added.

However, his own staycation will not be a complete holiday, as he will be watching the effect of schools reopening in Scotland, reports The Guardian.

The trip is also being counted as the delayed paternity leave for the PM, who returned to work soon after recovering from COVID-19 illness and didn't take off after welcoming his son Wilfred in April. When asked if he is himself planning to take a vacation with Symonds and son Wilfred, Johnson had said that he might allow "brief staycation to creep into the agenda, if that's possible."

The residence of the British prime minister, 10 Downing Street refused to comment on the reports of the staycation but did not deny it either.

The previous vacation taken by Johnson was around the New Year 2020 when he along with Symonds flew to the Caribbean island of Mustique, sparking a row over who paid for the £15,000 trip.