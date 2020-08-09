Queen Elizabeth II will not be required to wear a face mask during her summer break at Balmoral. This news comes at a time when coronavirus pandemic has not been contained, as the world awaits vaccine for the same that are in various phases of testing.

The British monarch travelled to Scotland with the Duke of Edinburgh on Tuesday for her traditional summer break. The courtiers and aides spent weeks planning how the "new normal" would work at the Balmoral castle.

It was reported earlier that royal couple will be joined by a small team of key staff called "HMS Bubble," that will look after them during their stay at the estate.

These limited staff will only be in close contact with Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Philip, 99. Hence neither the staff nor the couple will have to wear face masks. This social bubble comprises master of the household Vice-Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt, the queen's private secretary Sir Edward Young and Paul Whybrew and William Henderson, her pages.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said arrangements for the queen's stay in Scotland "will be in line with the relevant guidelines and advice".

On Sunday, the queen will skip the church service at Crathie Kirk. Royals fans will not be able to catch a glimpse of the nonagenarian royal due to restrictions.

Members of her family will not be allowed to stay in the main house, all of them will stay in separate houses on the estate. Local staff have had to isolate for two weeks before her visit to ensure everything is safe for her and the duke.

This apart, a forensic cleaning operation is adhered to at all times, including the monarch's red boxes of state. The queen loves to go horse riding on her estate, so to enable her to ride her beloved fell ponies only one groom is allowed access to her steeds. Boris Johnson's traditional visit has also been cancelled.

"Clearly, Her Majesty wanted to go to Balmoral, as normal, for August and September, but it was the practicalities and Government advice, both England and Scotland, that had to be considered," a royal aide said, according to The Mirror.

"A small number of staff have travelled from Windsor to Balmoral, where effectively a new bubble has been created. Procedures are in place to mitigate any kind of risk. No one has to wear masks in the bubble, as they are deemed safe as one household. It's not the normal Balmoral but they'll try and make it as normal and enjoyable as possible," the inside added.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are already in Birkhall, Scotland, so they will probably be the first visitors at Balmoral. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had accepted an invite from the queen to visit herduring summer in March 2020. But, due to restrictions, the couple along with their son Archie are unlikely to travel to the UK.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children regularly visit the queen for short summer break and are likely to visit this year too.