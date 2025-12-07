KEY POINTS The trailer establishes the US under a Homelander dictatorship, showing Butcher leading one last desperate effort against Vought International.

Soldier Boy returns, new cast members are introduced including 'Supernatural' alum Jared Padalecki.

The show promises even more biting commentary on US politics and current events with its signature takedown of the superhero genre.

Beloved superhero parody TV series 'The Boys' returns for its fifth and final season, promising even more brutality, chaos, and emotional impact.

The trailer, released by Amazon Prime Video earlier today, showcased the main cast alongside a few new members. Fans were also quick to point out references to show-runner Eric Kripke's previous hit series, 'Supernatural.'

The series is known for satirising US politics and current events, as well as parodying the superhero genre. Originally pitched in 2016 during the rise of current US president Donald Trump, the series has become unintentionally prescient and has drawn critical acclaim.

The two-minute trailer opens with a sombre tone, with its heroes walking through a desolate landscape. With the US under a Homelander dictatorship, things are looking more dire than ever.

'One Last Shot'

Billy Butcher, played by the ever-intense Karl Urban, is back with his team. His voice-over, laced with his familiar British accent, grumbles one last battle cry against the corrupt superhero corporation Vought International.

'We've got one last shot, and this time, we're not pulling any punches.' Butcher tells his crew, comprised of Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso).

In the previous season, Butcher is last seen holding a vial that could potentially wipe out all supes on the planet, alongside his alter-ego played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. His crew, after going their separate ways, is captured by the US government. Only Annie manages to escape.

The footage opens into what seems to be a concentration camp where Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Mother's Milk were imprisoned. Annie is shown using her powers to break them out.

The trailer escalates into a montage that recalls 'The Boys' signature elements – superpowered brawls, body horror, gore, and biting social commentary. Homelander (Antony Starr), the show's big villain, looking at fellow supe Soldier Boy's cryogenic chamber.

'A reckoning is coming,' he says in his signature menacing tone.

'Supernatural' Crossovers Anticipated By Fans

Soldier Boy, played by 'Supernatural' star Jensen Ackles, is joined by fellow alum Jared Padalecki, who appears in the trailer. Fans were also quick to point out the song 'Renegade' by Styx in the trailer, a song choice that definitely resonated with longtime watchers of the show.

Aside from Ackles and Padalecki, fellow 'Supernatural' main cast Misha Collins was also reported to have joined the cast. Collins' role remains unannounced.

Aside from the main cast's return, there are new supes, potentially hinting at fresh challenges and alliances. Ashley Barrett (Colbie Minife), who was last seen in Season 4 taking Compound V, is now US press secretary. Former Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) is also featured.

The trailer also teases the return of familiar friends and foes, keeping fans on edge and anticipating for the season's release.

Season 5 will air on 8 April 2026, with the finale slated for 20 May 2026.

Accolades for Social Commentary

The series, based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has garnered widespread acclaim for its writing, compelling characters, and brutal deconstruction of the superhero genre.

The show has been nominated for numerous awards, including several Primetime Emmy Awards, and is Amazon Prime Video's flagship property.