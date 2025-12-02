Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that her first date with now-husband Colin Jost nearly ended before it even started. In an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends aired on 1 December, the Oscar-nominated actress admitted that she panicked and cut the evening short, leaving Jost convinced the night was over.

What began as a simple dinner in New York's East Village quickly became a memorable, if nerve-wracking, first encounter that could have derailed one of Hollywood's most enduring romances.

The Awkward First Date

In an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Johansson opened up about an awkward, and almost deal-breaking, first date with Jost. She admitted that prior to meeting him, she had never encountered what most consider a traditional date. She stated: 'I was a serial monogamist and I just never got the traditional, "Hey, would you like to have dinner sometime?'''

Johansson recounted how the evening began innocently enough, with dinner at an Italian restaurant in New York City's East Village. 'It was a lovely date,' she said. But when Jost suggested carrying on the night with drinks and friends, she panicked. 'I hadn't dated basically ever and so I was just like, ''I've got to go now. I need to leave,'" she recalled.

By around 9:36 PM, she was back home, which even surprised her babysitter. 'She was like, ''Why are you home?''... I just felt so flustered,' Johansson admitted.

Later on, Jost confessed that in that moment he assumed the date was over. 'He was like, ''I totally thought that was it. You were acting so weird,''' she shared.

Their Life Together

The beginning of their love story started long before that first date. Johansson and Jost's paths first crossed in 2006 during the actress' hosting stint on the sketch-comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL), where Jost was a member of the writing team. They maintained a casual relationship for more than ten years.

In May 2017, just after Johansson initiated divorce proceedings from her then-husband Romain Dauriac, a new connection began to flourish. In November 2017, eight months later, the Johansson and Jost made their public debut at a New York gala.

Fast-forward through engagements and a quiet, intimate wedding in October 2020, and their relationship blossomed even further. In August 2021, the couple celebrated the arrival of their son, and Johansson remains close with her daughter from a previous marriage.

Careers in Focus

Johansson has built a celebrated career as one of Hollywood's most bankable actors. Best known for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly her decade-long role as Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow, she has also earned critical acclaim for dramatic turns in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, securing dual Academy Award nominations in 2020.

Beyond acting, Johansson has ventured into producing through her company, These Pictures. She continues to balance large-scale studio projects with more intimate, character-driven films. She recently voiced roles in major animated features and remains a prominent advocate for women's representation in the entertainment industry.

Jost's journey to recognition is paved with humour and the art of writing. As a seasoned contributor and co-anchor on SNL's Weekend Update, he has proven himself as a clever and insightful comedian and writer. Alongside his SNL work, he has authored a bestselling memoir and expanded into hosting roles, including Amazon Prime Video's Pop Culture Jeopardy!. He also frequently appears at live comedy events and continues to write for upcoming television projects.

Together, their dynamic blends star-power and humour—Johansson's cinematic gravitas paired with Jost's comedic sensibility.