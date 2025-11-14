Fallout Season 2 will launch on Amazon Prime Video this coming 17 December. While the end of the first season hinted the series will go the route of Fallout: New Vegas, everything's all been finally confirmed with the recent trailer.

'Fallout: New Vegas'-Inspired Trailer Excites Fans

This season will mainly be around New Vegas as the locale. For fans of the franchise, this was the main area in Fallout: New Vegas. That doesn't mean that the series will tell the story of the game though. If we're going by the current timeline of the Fallout series, it's likely that the event of the second season will be set years after the game.

For now, we don't know how Ella Purnell's Lucy and Walton Goggins' The Ghoul end up in New Vegas.

At the end of the first season, we saw the pair team up and travel across the Mojave Wasteland as they search for Lucy's father. While they're both on ends of each other, Lucy wants to uncover the truth about her father and The Ghoul is related to him in the past. For now, their interests are aligned.

More References From the Game Coming In Season 2

The series wears its source material proudly during the first season. However, they've noted that a lot of things they've come to love about the games weren't even in the show to begin with. It seems like for this season, there will be even more references this time around.

The first thing that New Vegas fans might recognise is the appearance of the Kings. In the series, this is a faction of Elvis impersonators that served as one of the major groups in the game.

Perhaps the most exciting reveal was a Deathclaw. Many fans were disappointed that this iconic monster wasn't a part of Season 1, considering that it's the most well-known creature to come out of the days. In the trailer, we see the Deathclaw fighting someone wearing a Power Armour which is a fairly common strategy in the game.

Aside from the Deathclaw, Season 2 will also bring in Radscorpions which are giant mutated scorpions that serve as common enemies in the games.

What We Know So Far

The trailer also shows Mr House, a man who appears inside of a monitor. In Fallout: New Vegas, he serves as one of the antagonists depending on your choices in the game. He dies in one ending, yet it looks like the series will make the surviving version the official storyline.

Based on what we know so far, it seems like Lucy and The Ghoul will cross paths with a few familiar faces for players, while on the search for bigger answers. Aaron Moten's Maximus is likely going to follow suit as he looks for Lucy, all while dealing with his problems inside The Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout Season 2 will star Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten as the leads once again. They'll be joined by series newcomers, Kumail Nanjiani, Macaulay Culkin, and Justin Theroux, among others.