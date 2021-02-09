"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville responded to the backlash she received online after she jokingly offered Armie Hammer her rib cage.

In a since-deleted tweet, the reality TV star referenced the leaked DMs the actor allegedly sent to women in which he expressed his desire to barbeque and eat their ribs. She offered her own rib cage as she thirsts over the actor only getting "hotter" amid the scandal.

"Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage (heart emoji) how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq, " she wrote according to a screengrab from Just Jared.

Netizens quickly called her out for her "deplorable" tweet and suggested that she delete it. But then she expressed that she was not sorry for her message to Hammer. She tweeted– but then deleted–another message.

"I'm not sorry I don't take it back it was a f**king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys-Get some hobbies," the mum-of-two wrote.

In a third post, Glanville seemed to realise the gravity of the situation as she admitted that she has learned her lesson.

Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot. No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) February 8, 2021

Despite her apology, some claimed she knew what she tweeted about from the start. She was fully aware of what has been going on with Hammer concerning his social media controversy.

"You referenced your rib. Honey. You knew. It's okay to make a bad joke but at least own it," one user commented.

"Uhhh your first tweet stated that he could have your rib ... you clearly knew enough to make an educated assumption of what kind of creep he is... but still went with it," another wrote.

Regardless, there were also fans who defended Glanville and called out those who took her tweets seriously. One fan tweeted, "I think it's hilarious!!! People take things so seriously. Thanks for always making me laugh. Lord knows we need it!!! Duck feathers."

Glanville also thanked another fan who accepted that she did not know the whole story about Hammer's scandal. She said she read all the reports about the actor after she saw the headlines. She admitted that now she feels bad because she does "not want people to hurt other people ever."