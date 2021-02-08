Bill Maher on Friday night spoke up in defense of Armie Hammer amid allegations by multiple women that the actor emotionally and physically abused them.

The TV personality said that these women knew what they were getting into in the first place. He claimed the abuse did not actually happen as there were only text messages about cannibalism.

"They have his texts, where he was saying things like, 'I want to take your rib out and boil it with barbecue sauce.' We're in such a porn-centric society—people have been watching really hardcore porn for so long that 'spank you' doesn't really cut it anymore," Maher said in a segment of his "Real Time" show on HBO.

"I think we can talk about this in relation to where feminism is, because apparently, Armie Hammer has a predilection to tell his dates he wants to 'eat' them. And who wouldn't want to be eaten by Armie Hammer? Come on," he first stated.

"Apparently this is something called 'ethical human cannibal fetishism.' No actual women were eaten in the making of this movie," Maher added.

The political satirist continued and wondered why the women Hammer slept with are "objecting to this now." He claimed these women went out with the "Rebecca" star "willingly and stayed in willingly" and that "there wasn't physical bad stuff happening."

"OK... we can all agree that's intolerable—but if there wasn't any physical coercion, why isn't this just filed under, 'That seemed like a good idea at the time—to let Armie Hammer eat me—but it really wasn't.' It seems like we don't have any ownership anymore of our own choices," Maher explained.

The 34-year old made headlines earlier this month after someone leaked copies of his DMs to women that included conversations about BDSM and cannibalism. Those he dated after his split from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers claimed he was a charmer at first but slowly became manipulative when it came to his sexual fetishes.

In response to the scandal, Hammer exited "Shotgun Wedding" and "The Offer." Talent agency WME and his publicist also ended their contract with him. The actor has yet to address the allegations of physical and emotional abuse.