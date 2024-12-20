An attempted mass shooting by 19-year-old student Lyedja Santos was thwarted when her gun jammed.

Santos was able to shoot a fellow student in the head at E. Berilo Wanderley School in Brazil, before the jam brought her intended spree to an end. Miraculously, the student survived the headshot and is now in a stable condition in hospital, his health is reportedly "fine".

After shooting the student Santos entered a classroom where an exam was about to take place. Witnesses say she aimed her gun at the teacher's head and attempted to fire, but the gun jammed. She then attempted to flee but was pursued and restrained by a male student.

Santos has since been taken into custody by the police. As well as the faulty revolver, Santos was also found to be carrying three knives, books about serial killers and a note apparently explaining her motives.

Apparent Motive

The note suggests that Santos was attempting to commit suicide by mass shooting. Most mass shooters do not survive their atrocity, either killing themselves or being killed by police. Santos is one of the few survivors of this disturbing trend.

Santos' note reads, "I acted alone, I acquired everything on my own and no one knew anything about it.

"To my friends and family, I thank you for everything you have done for me and I am sorry for everything I have caused. I would never have dreamed of dying like this, but this was the best option.

"I loved each and every one of you, even if I didn't show it. I hope you understand and forgive me, because that is the only way I will find peace."

Rare Female Mass Shooters

Santos is also unusual for a school shooter as she is a female. Figures from Statista suggest that since 1982 only four mass shootings have been carried out by women, while the figure for men is 145.

While unusual, Santos is far from unique. Just three days ago a female student at Abundant Life Christian School in the US killed a teacher and student before killing herself. Several other people were injured in the shooting, with two in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The exact motive behind the killing, allegedly committed by Natalie Rupnow, has yet to be determined. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference, "Identifying a motive is our top priority.

"But at this time it appears that the motive was a combination of factors.

"We are asking anyone who knew her or who may have insights into her feelings leading up to yesterday to please contact the Madison-area Crime Stoppers."