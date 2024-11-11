An Alabama man has been arrested following a mass shooting at Tuskegee University during the school's 100th homecoming celebration. According to Montgomery Advertiser, Jaquez Myrick, 25, was apprehended while leaving the scene, allegedly in possession of a handgun modified with a machine gun conversion device. The incident, which occurred early on Sunday morning, left one person dead and 16 others injured.

The Incident and Immediate Response

The shooting took place near the West Commons area on the Tuskegee University campus, where large crowds had gathered for the homecoming festivities. According to CNN, shots rang out around 1:40 a.m., leading to panic as people ran for cover. Authorities confirmed that an 18-year-old, identified as La'Tavion Johnson from Troy, Alabama, lost his life in the incident. Johnson was not a Tuskegee student. In addition, at least 12 people were injured by gunfire, with others sustaining various injuries as a result of the chaos.

Thonnia Lee, a spokeswoman for Tuskegee University, stated, "Several others, including Tuskegee University students, were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery."

Arrest and Charges Against Myrick

Authorities arrested Myrick shortly after the shooting. According to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Myrick was detained on a federal charge of possession of a machine gun. "Myrick was found leaving the scene of the shooting that occurred on the campus of Tuskegee University," the agency said. "Myrick was arrested and charged federally with possession of a machine gun."

The firearm in question reportedly had a machine gun conversion device, a feature that has raised serious concerns among law enforcement officials. "Machine gun conversion devices are illegal under federal law, and their presence in civilian hands creates an extremely dangerous situation," ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett commented. The arrest has intensified calls for stricter regulations on such devices, with some lawmakers renewing efforts to pass state legislation banning their use.

Lawmakers and Community Leaders Respond

In response to the incident, State Rep. Phillip Ensler, D-Montgomery, reiterated his commitment to banning machine gun conversion devices. "While these are banned federally, we must also pass a state ban to send a strong message that these will not be tolerated in Alabama," Ensler said, emphasising the importance of local enforcement. He has re-filed a bill aimed at prohibiting the devices, which he hopes will be considered in the upcoming legislative session.

Community leaders expressed their grief and frustration over the incident. Congressman-elect Shomari Figures extended condolences to the victims and their families, saying, "It's incredibly sad that families had to wake up this morning with their lives shattered. Gun violence is ripping apart too many communities and taking far too many lives, especially the lives of young Black people. This is a problem we must address together."

University and Law Enforcement's Ongoing Investigation

Tuskegee University has cancelled all classes scheduled for Monday, November 11, to allow students and faculty time to process the tragedy. University president Mark Brown addressed the campus community during the Homecoming Convocation, asking for a moment of silence for the victims and their families. "I now ask that you would join me in a brief moment of silence as we reflect on the lost soul and the parents, family members and friends that grieve," he said.

Law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate the incident and have requested the public's assistance. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations has asked anyone with information or digital footage related to the shooting to submit tips through the FBI's online portal.