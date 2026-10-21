Helen Haines, the independent federal MP for Indi, has lost both legs after she was allegedly struck by a vehicle outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, north-east Victoria.

Her husband confirmed that the 65-year-old underwent amputations following the incident, which police say left her with 'catastrophic' injuries.

Brendan Nugent, 43, from nearby Tarrawingee, has been charged over the alleged attack. He appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 October, facing three charges linked to the incident and two separate cannabis offences. He did not apply for bail and was not required to enter a plea.

Police allege that a white Toyota LandCruiser hit Haines on Murphy Street at about 3.35pm on Monday, 19 October. Victoria Police say they believe the incident was targeted, although investigators have not publicly established a motive.

Who Is Brendan Nugent?

Nugent is from Tarrawingee, a rural locality near Wangaratta. During the brief court hearing, he was accompanied by security officers. His lawyer told the court that Nugent had concussion and idiopathic transverse myelitis, a rare neurological condition, and raised mental health concerns. The lawyer said Nugent was not currently taking medication.

Those comments were submissions made in court; they do not establish what led to the alleged incident. The magistrate said a medical professional should see Nugent, according to ABC News.

ABC News Verify reported that Nugent had posted regularly on social media for more than a decade about environmental issues and politics.

It also reported that an online post from 2018 showed a white Toyota LandCruiser resembling the vehicle police allege was involved. That online history does not, by itself, establish a motive.

The Charges and Police Investigation

Nugent faces charges of dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and the Commonwealth offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. Court documents also show separate charges relating to cultivating and possessing cannabis.

He has not been convicted of any of the offences. Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said the investigation was 'far from complete' and that police were not ruling out further serious charges, including attempted murder. No attempted murder charge had been laid at the time of the court appearance.

Police are investigating whether Nugent was involved in the sovereign citizen movement or whether the alleged attack was personal. Chief Commissioner Bush said investigators had no direct evidence of either explanation at that stage. Authorities have also said there were no known intelligence warnings before the incident that Nugent posed a threat.

Helen Haines' Condition and Career

Haines was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the alleged incident. Her husband, Phil Haines, confirmed on Wednesday that both her legs had been amputated. She remained in a critical but stable condition, according to reports published that day.

Haines represents Indi, a regional Victorian electorate that includes Wangaratta. First elected to the House of Representatives in 2019, she is an independent politician who previously worked as a nurse and midwife. In parliament, she has advocated for regional communities, healthcare and government integrity, and played a prominent role in pushing for a national anti-corruption commission.

Nugent's family said its members had been friends with Haines for more than 20 years and described the events as devastating. Police have not established that Nugent himself had a direct personal relationship with the MP. The family connection is not evidence of a motive.

What Happens Next in the Court Case?

The case is due to return to Wangaratta Magistrates' Court on 4 February 2027 for a committal mention hearing. The magistrate said police would complete the brief of evidence by 24 December for provision to the defence.

The investigation remains active, and police may lay further charges if evidence supports them. Nugent remains accused of the offences, which have not been tested at trial. Police have not publicly established why Haines was allegedly struck.