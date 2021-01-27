Regency drama "Bridgerton," which has gained a huge fan base after its release on Netflix last month, is also gaining praise for its intimate scenes. While the streaming giant is struggling to keep the scenes off porn sites, these same scenes have turned out to be quite beneficial for four-poster bed sellers.

According to a report in The Sun, the sales of four-poster beds in Britain has significantly increased after the period drama began streaming. The beds, which were widely used in the regency era, were featured in several scenes of the show.

Argos Limited, a catalogue retailer operating in the United Kingdom and Ireland, has witnessed a 112 percent increase in the number of people searching for its Habitat four-poster beds. Sales have increased up to 300 percent since November. The retail firm noted that the dramatic beds are no longer seen as an "extravagance reserved for stately homes."

The company confirmed the role that the Netflix hit series has played in the increase in demand, saying that they have been receiving requests from customers to help them "get the Bridgerton look."

John Lewis, another UK-based furniture seller, also confirmed an increase in sales of their four-poster beds. The beds were recently brought back in stock after going completely sold out. Meanwhile, Sophie Lewis of home interiors brand Husoe Home, said that the coronavirus pandemic could be one reason why people are looking to emulate the "fairytale-like, romanticism of the story of Bridgerton."

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, who played the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton on the show respectively, filmed several intimate scenes on four-poster beds. Lizzy Talbot, the intimacy coordinator on the show, recently revealed that it was quite difficult for them to shoot the scenes on Regency-size beds.

Talbot told The Hollywood Reporter that although four-poster beds might not seem like an issue, it was problematic for them as Rege-Jean is quite tall. She said: "We'd have to be very careful about how we positioned him so that he wasn't hanging off the end of the bed."

In fact, the production team had to keep watch in case someone fell off the bed. Talbot recalled: "A lot of the beds were quite narrow, so if we ever had a lot of scenes where people were rolling off each other, which we did, we had to position them really carefully otherwise it would be very easy to roll off straight onto the floor." There was also the danger of other expensive and original items surrounding the beds getting damaged in the process.