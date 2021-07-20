Filming for "Bridgerton" season 2 has been put on hold indefinitely after two individuals involved with the Netflix series tested positive for COVID-19 within a matter of days of each other.

Production in the U.K. initially halted for one day on Thursday last week, after a crew member contracted the virus. Filming then resumed on Friday but was put on hold again on Saturday after the second positive result came, according to Deadline.

A source claimed that having to stop filming again is giving show bosses "a real headache" because there is a huge demand for the series.

"This could lead to proper delays and it will be extremely costly for them because shooting such a big production is expensive at the best of times, let alone when you've got sets staying empty and actors who can't work," the insider told The Sun .

It is said that "Bridgerton" season 2 was filming at Wrotham Hall, an 18th Century pile in Hertfordshire, when the second case was detected. The source claimed that filming immediately stopped thereafter, even though everyone just got back on the set.

"They have a rigorous testing regime, so it's hoped the case was found quickly enough and that no one else on set got it. But a lot of people are now isolating," the source added.

Netflix bosses have reportedly gone to great lengths to keep everyone safe. Yet it is also a headache for them having to put people into isolation because they would have to replace them at such short notice and "that's not always possible."

There is no clear timeline yet when production will resume as producers are still contemplating the safe return amid the surge of the Delta variant across the U.K. Netflix also did not disclose whether the second individual is a crew or cast member.

But fans will likely speculate that the second person who tested positive for COVID-19 is one of the stars based on the indefinite length of the hiatus. Among those from season 1 returning for "Bridgerton" season 2 are Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Newton, who reprise their respective roles as siblings Daphne, Anthony, Eloise, and Colin Bridgerton.