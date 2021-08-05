Filming for "Bridgerton" season 2 in London is back on once again after a couple of delays because of positive COVID-19 cases.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed the good news with Variety as he teased that fans are in for a great few episodes. He said production is "back under way" and acknowledged reports about the hiatus.

"We had to delay because of COVID, but we're back in it. Right now I'm in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great," he said.

Filming was put on hold "indefinitely" in mid-July after two production members tested positive for COVID-19. Netflix declined to reveal at the time if the infected individuals were from the cast or the crew, only that they were put into isolation.

Now with production back on track, Van Dusen can tease a bit of spoiler for the fans. He said that "Bridgerton" season 2 will pick up right where the first installment ended. But given that the story will now focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, (Jonathan Bailey), then the series will open with him still nursing a broken heart.

"We pick up Anthony after we've seen what he's been through with his mistress. He's thinking, 'Was that love?' Some would call it that, others would not. We're exploring those concepts of duty and honor once again," the series creator teased.

Van Dusen also admitted that he welcomes the scrutiny and the challenges that come with creating a period drama such as "Bridgerton." He acknowledged that there has "always been a pressure" from the beginning from fans of the Julia Quinn novels "who are so passionate and feel so strongly about these characters and these stories."

"There's always been a healthy pressure there, I welcome it and I say keep the pressure on. It worked for the first season, and I hope people love this season and beyond as much as they did the first," he said.

Van Dusen will not be staying around for seasons 3 and 4 of "Bridgerton" though. He will only serve as showrunner until season 2, after which Shondaland writer/producer Jess Brownell will take over for him.