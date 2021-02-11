Expect to see more interesting characters and storylines in "Bridgerton" season 2. 32-year-old English actor Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, who tries to move on following a failed relationship with opera singer Sienna (Sabrina Bartlett) in Season 1. Part of the process involves trying to find another suitable match, which may be a little difficult for Anthony given his dismissive character.

"In this world that's so lavish and sexy, Anthony's a bit complicated, a bit odd – quite off centre, really...You know, Anthony mishandled his relationship with Siena and became quite toxic," Bailey said of his character in an interview with Vogue.

"This is a programme about sexuality and love, and those are inherently connected with growing up and maturing as a human being, which [showrunner] Chris Van Dusen is highly aware of," he added.

Bailey believes that Anthony is actually a "good-hearted person dressed in antagonist's clothing." He said his character's behaviour stems from "serious trauma." He had to take on a big responsibility following the death of the patriarch of the family.

"He's experienced this massive loss, and then within hours he has to take ownership and control of his family. It's just bonkers. The patriarchal system is a nightmare," he explained and teased that the Netflix drama "is only going to get even more "mad and brilliant" with Anthony's story becoming the focus in "Bridgerton" season 2.

"Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the Bridgerton world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible...There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series – and it's not just Anthony that we're going to delve into," Bailey shared.

"The robust universe that's been set up by Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris will just expand, and keep pushing boundaries in a way that's quietly subversive. There's just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think. There's loads of little Easter Eggs for all of the characters," he further teased.

Aside from Jonathan's love story, "Bridgerton" season 2 will also delve into the Lady Whistledown persona that Penelope Featherington created in the first season.