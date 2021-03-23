Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are said to be dating with reports stating that the comedian jetted off 3,300 miles just to be with the actress.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum reportedly flew from New York to London to visit his rumoured new lady love. They were seen together last week near her home in North London. He was also pictured in Altrincham, Greater Manchester on Sunday.

A fan posted a photo of the actor on Facebook with the caption, "Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day. Pete Davidson in the market quarter. Star of King Of Staten Island ... and also in the forthcoming Suicide Squad movie. He's staying over in Altrincham with friends."

According to The Sun, Dynevor invited Davidson to London after they hit it off when she visited New York last month. She posted photos of Brooklyn on Instagram with the caption, "Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec" and added a heart emoji.

A source told the publication that the 25-year-old English star and Davidson have been enjoying each other's company. They are also still getting to know each other.

"Pete is a real charmer and has hit it off with Phoebe, who is obviously beautiful and talented. They have been enjoying each other's company, although they haven't known each other long," the insider claimed and added that the 27-year-old Davidson is clearly interested since he flew to see her.

"The fact he has flown all the way to the UK shows how interested he is," the source added.

Dynevor was last linked with "Skins" star Sean Teale in 2017. She denied rumours that she is dating her "Bridgerton" co-star Rege-Jean Page despite their on-screen chemistry. The actor is in a relationship with part-time footballer Emily Brown.

Meanwhile, Davidson has had several high profile relationships in the past. He was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande. He also briefly dated Kate Beckinsale, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress Margaret Qualley, and Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber.

Davidson and Dynevor have yet to comment on rumours of their romance. Their representatives have also yet to release a statement.