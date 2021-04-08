Regé-Jean Page said he is flattered to be associated with James Bond but refused to confirm or deny rumours that he will play the iconic character next after Daniel Craig.

Speculations are rife that the 31-year-old English star will don the suit and tie as the next Agent007 especially after his exit from "Bridgerton." The actor will not be reprising his role as the Duke of Hastings in season 2.

Page has reportedly turned down a $50,000 per episode offer to be in three to five episodes of the Shondaland series. He has since explained that he only signed on for a one-season-arc deal so there was no need for him to return in season 2.

However, fans believe that he has been inundated with several film deals because of his breakout role as the Duke of Hastings. This supposedly includes taking over as Craig's successor. Punters over at Coral bookmakers especially chose him to be the next James Bond with odds of 5/2. He surpassed former favourites Tom Hardy ("Mad Max: FuryRoad") and James Norton ("McMafia") who are now at 3/1.

"The news that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for the second series of Bridgerton has prompted plenty of bets from punters who believe he'll make the perfect James Bond. We now make him favourite, ahead of Tom Hardy, for who succeeds Daniel Craig as 007," a Coral spokesperson said.

Page though would not deny nor confirm his involvement in the "James Bond" franchise. Instead, he expressed his gratitude to the fans who believe that he can pull off the role.

"Ah, the B word. I think that if you are British and you do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that," he told Mirror UK.

"I think that's fairly normal and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed," he said.

Page remained coy as he added, "Nothing more – or less – than that. I think the concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. So I've given up on making them."

It may be a while before fans know if Page will portray the next James Bond. Until then, they can catch him in the films "Gray Man" and "Dungeons and Dragons."