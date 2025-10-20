The death of a British mother during a family holiday to Cape Verde has sparked serious concerns about hotel hygiene and medical care at a popular luxury resort.

Elena Walsh, 64, from Kings Heath, Birmingham, travelled to Cape Verde on 01 August 2025 for what was meant to be a joyous 12-night family getaway. The part-time nurse was celebrating her husband Patrick's 60th birthday and her son Sean's recent engagement to his fiancée, Gemma Kentish. The trip, costing around £5,000 (approximately $6,200), was described by the family as a 'trip of a lifetime'.

However, one week into the stay at the five-star Riu Cabo Verde resort on Sal Island, Ms Walsh began suffering from severe sickness, diarrhoea, and heavy sweating. Her condition worsened rapidly, leaving her so weak she needed help into a wheelchair. Despite being seen by a nurse in her hotel room and taken to a nearby clinic on 09 August, her health declined further, and she was transferred to a local hospital.

A Sudden Decline

By the early hours of 10 August, Ms Walsh's condition deteriorated at what her family described as a 'sudden and distressing' rate. Doctors informed her husband and son that her organs were failing, and she was pronounced dead at around 6:30am. Patrick Walsh said he had never seen his wife so unwell in all their years together.

The family, who had shared many happy holidays before, said they were left in disbelief at how quickly the tragedy unfolded. Mr Walsh, a retired plant operator, also fell ill during the trip. He has since said that what should have been a memorable family celebration has instead become a painful ordeal that has 'absolutely broken' their family.

Concerns Over Hygiene and Safety

Mr Walsh has expressed grave concerns about hygiene standards at the Riu Cabo Verde resort. He said food was often served lukewarm, with undercooked items such as pizza and chicken. On one occasion, his son stopped eating after noticing that the chicken tasted unusual.

He also described seeing guests standing in the pool bar all day without leaving to use the toilet, claiming that the water changed colour as the day went on. According to Mr Walsh, these conditions made the family uneasy, but they could not have imagined the tragic outcome that followed. He added that the care Ms Walsh received at the clinic and hospital felt 'chaotic' and left them feeling in the dark about her condition.

Calls for Answers

Following the tragedy, Mr Walsh has instructed medical negligence lawyers to investigate both the care his wife received and the hygiene standards at the hotel. He said the family deserves answers not only for their own peace of mind but also to help prevent future incidents.

The family's lawyer, Jatinder Paul, of Irwin Mitchell, confirmed that they are looking into the circumstances surrounding Ms Walsh's death. He said her loved ones were devastated and had a number of questions about how she became so ill and the medical treatment provided in Cape Verde. Mr Paul added that nothing could make up for their loss, but it was vital to establish how this tragedy occurred.

The law firm representing the Walsh family is also acting for more than 1,500 British tourists who have fallen ill at Cape Verde resorts over the past three years, including more than 200 at Riu Cabo Verde alone. Mr Paul said they continue to hear concerning reports of guests suffering serious illness at all-inclusive hotels in the region. He added that it 'beggars belief' that such incidents persist year after year without clear resolution.

An inquest into Ms Walsh's death is expected to take place at a later date. Meanwhile, the Riu Cabo Verde resort has been approached for comment but has not yet provided a response.