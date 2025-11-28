People on TikTok are talking about the viral post of a traveller who spent $40 (approximately £30) to sleep in the middle of the Jordan desert, with nothing but a bed and pillows and exposed to all sorts of elements, including sand, scorpions and hyenas.

In the viral video shared by TikTok user Johnni DiJulius (@johnni.julius), people can see his surprise when he arrived at the accommodation in Wadi Rum Desert that he paid for via Airbnb. It showed a neatly made-up bed, complete with plush beddings.

However, his 'room' had no roof, door or walls. It is visibly exposed to all elements, including insects and wild animals residing in the area.

Some people criticised him for paying $40 for nothing, while others believed that he put himself at risk of being hounded by dangerous creatures like scorpions or hyenas. On the other hand, some people believe that the location in the video was made with AI.

The Uploader's Wadi Rum Cave Experience

In a separate video, DiJulius explained the real story behind his viral post.

According to the social media creator, he found the 'cave' where he spent the night on Airbnb while he was in Jordan.

He mentioned that a lot of people messaged him about the dangers of his accommodation, which he said was far less dangerous than the ones he experienced while travelling in the past.

He also explained that the cave's location in Wadi Rum is a protected area, where people need to pay an entrance fee to stay and park their vehicles within the Wadi Rum Village.

The content creator also shared that his Airbnb host picked him up and took him to the middle of the desert, where he stayed for the night. The place is allegedly secured since no one can just turn up in the village, and the host will only give the address once booked.

Also, DiJulius said that the $40 rate is not just for the bed and bedding. It also gave him access to a cave where all the other Airbnb guests can gather for dinner, cooked by a chef.

Airbnb Inclusions

Some of the other inclusions are in the $40 per night cave accommodation includes access to a toilet and bathroom, Starlink access for internet connection.

While the content creator acknowledged that there were scorpions in the middle of the desert and a lizard in his cave, he said that he was not bothered by bugs or sand while relaxing on his spot in the Wadi Rum Village.

He claimed that he slept like a baby in the middle of the Jordanian desert and enjoyed the cool air in the area.

The following day, DiJulius shared that his host took him to different areas in the Wadi Rum Desert.

The Wadi Rum Experience

According to the content creator, he would rate his Jordanian desert accommodation experience a five out of five for being one of the coolest places he had ever been to.

He also said that there are other, far more dangerous things that he has ever done, and sleeping in a Jordanian cave is nothing close to being dangerous.

Those who want to experience staying in Jordan's Wadi Rum Protected Area but not as adventurous as DiJulius can also book more comfortable glamping accommodations through Airbnb.