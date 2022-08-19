Maisie Peter's highly-anticipated newest single, "Good Enough," was just released with an accompanying music video on YouTube. It premiered on Thursday at 5 pm BST.

Maisie reportedly wrote this song as the sister song of "Blonde," in which "you cannot have one without the other." Both songs are now available on all streaming platforms.

Pop-rock track "Blonde" was hailed as "the epitome of a fun breakup anthem" by V Magazine, while Teen Vogue stated the track "fits perfectly into a hot girl summer playlist."

With lyrics like "never thought I was the greatest, but I was great for you. Just assumed I was your favourite, with no one else to choose," "Good Enough" is Maisie's new heart-breaking ballad. Her newest single was co-written and produced by Grammy Award winner Dan Nigro who has previously worked with other successful female singers like Olivia Rodrigo and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Peters eloquently introduces her two newest singles on her Instagram account, saying, "I wanted to talk about how important it is to me that these two songs existed as sisters, not separately. I think on an emotional level, it feels so true that you cannot have one without the other; the blind frivolous melodramatic confidence of [a] blonde doesn't just spring up one day, not without seasons of doubt and sadness and really intense bouts of wondering whether you're good enough for whatever or whoever it is your heart wants."

The songstress added, "It felt important that you guys got to see that from me. Also, as a woman who makes pop music, I know that we get pigeonholed one way or another – we're just pop, or just acoustic, just this or just that. And I love all those genres so much, but it matters to me that people know how multifaceted we are; I write whatever music I want to write, and while the songs may sound wildly different, I like to hope the common thread between them is me."

Maisie Peters is currently accompanying Ed Sheeran's "+ – = ÷ x Tour" in Europe, and she will shortly be returning to the U.S. for her headline tour "i'm telling the whole of america tour" in autumn.