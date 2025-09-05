According to reports, Michele disappeared on 1 August while on Ofrynio beach in Kavala, leaving her belongings, including her glasses, medication, and towel, on a sun lounger. Her husband, Chris Bourda, 66, raised the alarm when he awoke and found her missing.

Authorities reportedly recovered her body on a small, privately owned island called Fidonisi, roughly 40 kilometres from where she went missing.

An autopsy is scheduled to formally identify her remains and determine the cause of death.

Husband Criticises Police Response

Chris Bourda has publicly criticised the Greek authorities for their handling of the search. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said, 'They have found her body. Sadly, I was expecting this. The problem is the harbour police did not start their search until late at night, and I don't know what effect that had.'

He added that the harbour police initially suggested Michele had disappeared with an unknown man, a claim he called 'rubbish'. He emphasised that his wife would not have left without her money, glasses, or medication.

Bourda described the lack of urgency as a key failing. 'It shouldn't take them three hours to write up a missing person's report before starting the search.'

He also said police did not use dogs, drones, or thorough patrols, and often conducted searches only during early morning or nighttime hours, 'so as not to disturb or concern the tourists.'

Background on Michele Bourda

Michele Bourda, originally from Glasgow, had a history of depression and anxiety, which her husband highlighted as a significant factor in her well-being. Bourda said, 'She had psychological issues. I told them that from the start, and they weren't able to find her.'

He reflected on her mental health struggles and the need for improved support in the UK.

'If she had seen a psychiatrist much earlier and got the relevant medication, then she would have still been alive.'

Despite these challenges, Michele was described as adventurous and active, with neighbours calling her 'timid' but spirited. She had previously disappeared in London during a depressive episode, but was found quickly.

Timeline of Events

The couple had been enjoying the first days of a six-week beach holiday after a prior visit to Germany.

On the day of her disappearance, Michele had spent time swimming, eating crepes, and relaxing with her husband, who recalled, 'The whole night before, she had been holding my hand and you would never think anything was wrong or something like this would ever happen.'

Her sudden disappearance caught Chris Bourda and the hotel staff by surprise.

Initial efforts to involve local authorities were slow, and he recounted frustration at the lack of help from locals and officials.

Public and Legal Implications

While the body has been found, the cause of death has not been confirmed, raising questions about potential foul play. Authorities are conducting an autopsy to clarify the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Michele's disappearance has sparked discussions about the responsiveness of local police to foreign tourists and the availability of mental health support for visitors with known conditions.

Chris Bourda has expressed both grief and frustration, noting, 'It's impossible. Nobody did anything to help. Even the chap who saw her in the sea, he lost sight of her. If you are a foreigner, they do not care about you here.'

For now, the case remains under investigation as authorities await the autopsy results and further clarification on the circumstances surrounding Michele Bourda's death.