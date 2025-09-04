KEY POINTS Vadim Kruglov's death death is being investigated as a possible homicide by authorities.

A man who tragically lost his life at this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada has been identified as Vadim Kruglov, a Russian national described by friends as a 'true hero' of the annual arts and counterculture gathering.

His body was discovered on 30 August at around 9:15 p.m. near the free camp area of the Black Rock Desert as the iconic wooden 'Man' effigy was set ablaze during the climax of the festival. Authorities have confirmed that he was pronounced dead at the scene, though the cause of death remains under investigation.

According to Pershing County Sheriff's Office, Kruglov's body was found in a pool of blood near the intersection of 8:30 and I Streets—a less structured campsite where individuals who had not pre-booked vehicle space usually pitch their tents. The Sheriff's office quickly labelled the incident a possible homicide and appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the remains.

'A Kind and Generous Soul'

Kruglov, who was a resident of Tacoma, Washington, had reportedly been missing since Saturday. Friends and fellow 'burners' said he was deeply embedded in the Burning Man community and devoted significant time and energy to building art installations and supporting fellow festival-goers.

'He poured his soul into our community: building the camp, creating an art installation, always ready to help others and being kind and responsive to everyone,' said close friend Sofiia Shcherbakova on Instagram.

Burning Man event organisers paid tribute to Kruglov in a statement: 'Our hearts go out to Vadim's family and friends and we grieve the loss of a community member. Burning Man Project is doing everything we can to assist the Sheriff's investigation so the perpetrator can be brought to justice.'

Friends Launch GoFundMe to Repatriate His Body

Following confirmation of his death, Kruglov's friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign titled In Loving Memory of Vadim Kruglov to help raise funds to return his body to his hometown of Omsk, Russia.

'Now, we want to honour his memory and support his family. We are raising funds to bring him home to Omsk, so that his parents can say their last goodbye and lay him to rest with his loved ones,' the fundraiser reads.

At press time, over $16,000 (£12,600) had already been raised—exceeding the original goal of $15,000.

'Any support, big or small, means the world,' the page adds, urging those who knew and appreciated Kruglov to contribute.

'Eerie' Night and Restricted Access

Festival attendee and podcaster Drea Renee recounted her chilling experience riding through the area where Kruglov's body was found. 'So, it really did feel eerie over there because there weren't many lights. There weren't a lot of people there. I was riding around, and it just didn't feel right,' she said.

Renee added that shortly after she passed the area, security personnel told her it was being blocked off. 'They told me something happened and everyone around was looking very serious. I asked, "Sir, can I just go through?" And he just said, "No, absolutely not. No one can go through there."'

The Pershing County Sheriff issued a statement saying: 'Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances.'

Authorities have not ruled out foul play but have yet to release further details on the investigation.

A Festival Marred by Tragedies and Mishaps

Burning Man 2025 has been plagued with multiple incidents—including gale-force winds, unexpected rain that turned the desert into thick mud, and at least one serious injury.

One festival-goer, Rachael Gingery, fractured her spine after falling from an art structure, while another woman, Kayla Thompson, unexpectedly gave birth to a premature baby in a cramped camper van bathroom.

Despite these events, the loss of Kruglov has cast the darkest shadow over this year's gathering.

Friends hope their fundraising efforts will help his family find closure and that the investigation will bring answers and justice.