Britney Spears had reportedly been trying for years to remove the conservatorship over her, as her father Jamie Spears was "controlling" every aspect of her life to the extent of the colours of her kitchen cabinets.

According to newly revealed confidential documents obtained by the New York Times, the pop-star once wanted to re-stain the cabinets, but her father had the final say in the matter and he refused to do the same, citing that such renovation work would be too expensive.

The conservatorship, which was imposed over the "Toxic" hitmaker in 2008 after a series of public meltdowns the previous year, ended its 12-year term last year. The musician has been urging the court to remove her father as her legal guardian since then, but it has now been revealed that she was quietly trying the same for over four years.

As per the new report, the singer had lodged a complaint to a court investigator in 2016 that she was "sick of being taken advantage of" and felt she was "the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll." The singer herself only had a $2,000 weekly allowance.

She had also informed the investigator that she wanted the conservatorship over her terminated altogether, while claiming that her father was "obsessed" with controlling her life. The court investigator wrote about his talk with Spears, "she articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," adding that she also said, "Too much control ...Too, too much!"

The conservatorship reportedly also attempted to control the singer's love life. She also told the court during a closed-door hearing that she was forced to go to a mental health facility against her will in 2019 because she made an objection during a rehearsal for her Las Vegas residency, which she said she once performed with a 104-degree fever.

When the conservatorship was imposed over Britney, Jamie was the co-conservator of her person and her estate along with attorney Andrew Wallet, who stepped down as estate manager in October 2020. A financial firm named Bessemer Trust was put in Wallet's place, while Jamie remained co-conservator of his daughter's money. However, her personal affairs have been handled by a licensed fiduciary, Jodi Montgomery, since September 2019.

The singer wants Montgomery to permanently take over the role and have her father completely removed from the picture. In a filing in court in November last year, her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III mentioned that she was allegedly "afraid" of her father.

The mother-of-two is scheduled to address Judge Brenda Penny herself for the first time on Wednesday, in a virtual hearing which will also be attended by her father and their respective legal teams.