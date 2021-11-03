Britney Spears claimed her mother Lynne gave her dad Jamie the idea of starting her conservatorship in a scathing social media post she deleted shortly after she shared it with her 35.7 million Instagram fans.

The "Toxic" singer on Tuesday wrote a lengthy message in which she accused her mum of staying silent amid her conservatorship battle. She said of her mother, "The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman."

"The moment I SMILE ? and I realise I haven't in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says 'You're acting weird ... what's wrong with you ???' I say 'Hi, my name is Britney Spears...nice to finally meet you !!!'" Spears began her post which Page Six took a screenshot of before she deleted it.

"Before I go any further, forgive me in advance... It's been 13 years and I'm a little rusty ??‍♀️ !!!! It was a family business before...it's no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE...so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes... I 100 billion percent I do!!!!" she continued.

Spears then wrote that her dad Jamie "may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago." But what people do not know is that her mum Lynne was "the one who gave him the idea." She then directed her anger at her mother as she continued, "I will never get those years back....she secretly ruined my life...and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor (manager) out on it...so take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f*** yourself !!!!"

She said they know exactly what they did. Spears said her mum Lynne gave the conservatorship idea because dad Jamie "is not smart enough to ever think" about it. She ended her post, "but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!"

In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears blamed her mother, Lynne, for giving her father, Jamie, "the idea" to establish her conservatorship in 2008. "You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship," she wrote. pic.twitter.com/4CS7d8urDW

Jamie was officially suspended as conservator of Britney's estate on Sept. 29. Lynne has been vocal about her support in letting her daughter get "her own private legal counsel." She has yet to respond to the singer's recent allegations about the conservatorship.