Britney Spears' victory in the conservatorship battle against her dad, Jamie, means she now has full control over her social media and her recent posts certainly showed that she is living her best life following her victory.

The singer was under several limitations while under her 13-year conservatorship. She was allegedly limited to whom she can see, what she can do, and her posts on Instagram and Twitter were meticulously monitored.

Spears can now take full charge of her life after a California court suspended her father as conservator of her estate. She did so with a trip to a tropical paradise with her fiancé Sam Asghari, and shared photos of the getaway on Instagram. It is not known where they went but she reportedly owns a house in Maui and frequents Hawaii.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!! Pssss no photo edits ... the tub curves!!!" she captioned a series of nude pictures taken from their island getaway. The 39-year old failed an attempt to keep her modest using flower emojis.

Despite the faux pass, fans could not be happier to see Spears enjoying her life. One of them is her friend Paris Hilton who commented, "Love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it! Love you B."

Another wrote, "Now this is a FREE Britney" and one more chimed in, "Britney used her first day of non-Jamie conservatorship to post nudes and I'm inspired."

"I LOVE how she tells us she edited the photos and laughs about it. That's her goofiness the we all love," another fan commented.

A final hearing for Spears' conservatorship will be on Nov. 12, but she is jubilant not that her father is out as conservator of her financial assets. She admitted in another post on Saturday that while "there is change and things to celebrate" in her life she also still has "a lot of healing to do." She is thankful that she has a "good support system." She said she is "taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe" and that through self-love she "can pray ... love ... and support others in return."