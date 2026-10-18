A man accused of exposing himself to a young girl was surrounded by residents on Brooklyn's Ditmas Avenue, with bystanders claiming he offered $50,000 (about £37,500) to be allowed to leave. Footage of the confrontation circulated online, showing him being held against the bonnet of a car as residents challenged him over the allegation.

A woman heard in the recording questioned whether he was trying to pay people to keep quiet. The girl's age and the man's identity have not been officially confirmed, while the exposure allegation and reported cash offer remain independently unverified.

Brooklyn Residents Challenge Alleged Cash Offer

'Is that what you do all of the time?' the woman asks in the transcript reproduced by local news site Hoodline. She continues: 'Pay people to keep quiet? You think we need your money?'

Her questions challenge the alleged offer but do not establish that earlier payments or similar incidents occurred. There is also no independent confirmation that cash was produced or that money changed hands during the encounter.

The report attributes the $50,000 (£37,500) claim to bystanders and social-media posts. It describes residents surrounding the man but provides no response setting out his account of the allegation or the confrontation.

The clip also circulated on X, where Rain Drops Media repeated the allegation that the man had exposed himself to a girl before residents surrounded him. 'He was also offering $50K to leave him alone,' the account wrote.

The post describes an alleged offer to be left alone, while the woman's questions suggest she understood it as an attempt to keep people quiet. Neither account establishes that a payment was made.

The recording's circulation brought attention to the confrontation, rather than providing separate corroboration of the claims made by those present.

A man was allegedly caught exposing himself to a little girl in Brooklyn. The entire neighborhood residents noticed his unholy intentions and surrounded him. He offered them $50k to let him go. pic.twitter.com/UDKzaKXJ2k — Crime Cam (@crimecam001) October 18, 2026

Earlier Ditmas Avenue Case Prompted Police Appeal

A separate exposure investigation near Ditmas Avenue was documented in 2018, when the NYPD released a sketch of a man accused of targeting a 12-year-old girl aboard an F train. There is no established connection between that investigation and the current confrontation.

The earlier incident happened at about 7am on 7 February 2018 as a southbound train approached Ditmas Avenue station, according to a police account published by ABC7 New York. Police said the girl screamed after the man exposed himself and that he ran away.

Officers subsequently sought information from the public and released a description of the suspect, including a scar on his right cheek. The appeal was reported on 10 May 2018, more than three months after the alleged incident.

That investigation concerned a subway passenger and a police appeal, rather than residents confronting a man in the street. Its details, including the girl's age and the suspect's description, should not be attributed to the people involved in the latest allegation.

Girl's Age and Police Outcome Remain Unclear

The girl mentioned in the current account is described as young, but no numerical age or statement from her is provided. The available reporting also does not establish what happened immediately before residents gathered around the man.

At the time of publication, the local report did not cite an NYPD statement or court filing confirming an arrest or charges. That does not establish that officers took no action or that no investigation exists.

The recording concerns a confrontation following an allegation, rather than independently verified evidence of the alleged exposure itself. The circumstances preceding the encounter, the reported cash offer and any subsequent police action remain unresolved in the available account.