Bryan Cranston admitted that he does not see his "Breaking Bad" character Walter White making another appearance again following his cameo in "El Camino."

Fans are hoping to see the actor reprise his role in the upcoming season of "Better Call Saul" given that the events in that show are nearing the early events in "Breaking Bad." Cranston however, wants to leave Walter White where he ended up in the final season— dead. He does not want to over-expose his famous character. He said it was enough to have him appear in a flashback scene in "El Camino."

"I was content with the end of 'Breaking Bad.' I thought it was the perfect ending," Cranston said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I know I'm biased, but I don't recall seeing the ending of a show that was so well-constructed, satisfying, and legitimate. Everything just seemed to fall into place so extraordinarily well," he added.

Cranston said the old adage "less is more" applies to his "Breaking Bad" character. He explained that in "many ways" this is so true for Walter White's appearances because "you want to leave an audience wanting more" and to "not give them more than they want."

"If they start looking at their watch, you're done. You lost 'em," he explained adding," We want them to go, 'Holy s**t, it's over? That was an hour? It felt like 20 minutes!' That's what you want, and they crave more because it was so well-crafted."

The actor shared that he was happy to cameo in "El Camino" and praised his "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul. He said the actor, who played Jessie Pinkman, deserved to be number one on the call sheet. He deserved to tell his side of the story and finish it in the film.

As for watching "Breaking Bad" again, Cranston wants to watch it with a few people who have not seen it yet. He imagined that it would be fun to see their reactions after they learn of the twists and turns in the story. He called it getting "two shows out of one."