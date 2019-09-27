Big Hit Entertainment has finally revealed the secret of Becky G and BTS. A day after singer Becky G and the K-pop boy band BTS posted cryptic tweets on Twitter regarding a "secret", Big Hit Entertainment handling the South Korean band announced a collaboration between the two and thus revealed the "secret".

BTS rapper J-Hope will be releasing "Chicken Noodle Soup" Friday featuring the singer-actress Becky G, as well as an accompanying music video. The song draws on the hook from Webstar and Young B's "Chicken Noodle Soup (Feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem)". J-Hope had earlier said the song had a huge influence on his career as a dancer, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Becky G and BTS were dropping major hints on Twitter on Thursday about a possible collaboration. It began with Becky G tweeting, "Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret". The 22-year-old previously tweeted about a "secret" ahead of the release of her song "Secrets" earlier this month.

In response to Becky G's tweet, BTS posted one its official Twitter account, "Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret too..." adding the cryptic hashtag, #CNS, which we later found out stands for "Chicken Noodle Soup".

The new single will be released in a few hours from now. The information was shared by the Bangtan Boys on its official account with pictures of Becky G and J-Hope.

Meanwhile, the South Korean singers' fanbase ARMY that has been waiting for a long time for a fresh song, considering BTS' extended vacation. The ARMY took to Twitter to express its excitement. "I'm trying to keep calm. I'm so excited," a fan wrote on Twitter. "I've never waited so long for a Chicken noodle soup," another tweeted.

BTS and Becky G met in May at this year's Billboard Music Awards. Sharing a picture of them on Twitter, Becky G had written, "Almost wanted to cry when Sherin told me @bts_bighit wanted me to come down to their dressing room to hang out.... like what is life. THEY'RE SO NICE #BTSARMY"

BTS' next concert will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia on October 11.