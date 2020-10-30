Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys) has achieved yet another milestone. The wildly popular K-pop group is known for racking up millions of views for their music videos. As of October 30, they now have seven music videos that have hit 650 million views. The latest video to achieve the feat is for the song titled "Blood, Sweat & Tears."

The milestone was reached at around 11:03 a.m. KST, as observed by Korean pop culture website Soompi. The video for "Blood Sweat & Tears" has officially been viewed 650 million times on the popular video sharing social media platform YouTube.

The views did not come so easily with the 650-million mark being reached only after four years, 20 days, and 11 hours. BTS released the video back on October 10, 2016 at 12 a.m. KST.

The band has been enjoying massive success worldwide, with their fan base expanding well outside South Korea. The Army, as their fans are called, has now formed many different local factions in different countries. They are also known to be rabid supporters of anything that the group releases, with many of then watching videos multiple times to help rack up views.

"Blood, Sweat & Tears" joins six other BTS videos that have previously surpassed 650 million YouTube views. The other video titles are "DNA," "Boy With Luv," "Fake Love," "MIC Drop," "IDOL," and "Fire."

Earlier this week, "Dynamite" became the second BTS single to achieve Silver certification in the UK. The first track to have been UK certified silver was "Boy With Luv."

"Dynamite" has become a breakthrough hit worldwide, as it is the group's first entirely English song. The Silver certification was handed by the British Phonographic Society after its sales hit over 200,000 just two months after its August release.

Members of The Army in the UK have rejoiced over the achievement, and have vowed to aim for Platinum certification.