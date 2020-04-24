All major sports around the globe, including football, are halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, Germany's Bundesliga is hopeful of making a comeback in May.

The country's football authorities are determined to let Bundesliga return to action as soon as possible, with a huge probability that games will be played in a spectator-free environment.

Germany has so far emerged relatively successful in its battle against the coronavirus crisis. The country paid attention to an intense rapid testing program early on, which in turn has resulted in fewer deaths as compared to the worst-affected countries such as the USA, the UK, Italy, and Spain.

Amidst such positive signs, there are hopes of resuming the German domestic football season well ahead of the other European leagues.

According to BBC, The DFL (German Football League), a governing body that operates the Bundesliga and Germany's second division football, is eager to complete the current season. As per the sources, all the 36 professional clubs involved in the league met on Thursday to discuss the probability of restarting their season by next month.

DFL chief executive Christian Seifert said "If we start on 9 May, we are ready. If it is later, we will be ready again. For us, what is decisive is what the politicians will decide. It is not for us to decide when. Games without spectators are not what we want - but at the moment the only thing that seems feasible."

However, it seems that Germany's football governing body will be facing some critical questions before they are permitted to resume football in the country that is currently under lockdown.

The political administration of Germany has recently decided that all the large events that involve the gathering of crowds will remain banned until at least 24 October. Therefore, there are no chances that the Bundesliga could be played in front of supporters at least until the scheduled start of the next season.

In such a scenario, the only way to restart the season while adhering to the regulations is to organise spectator-free games. The events would, therefore, include only players, coaching staff, medical staff, referees, ball boys, ground staff, technicians, safety officers, and production staff for television and VAR.

It is understood that the German league officials have estimated that up to 300 people are needed per match. The 16 federal states in Germany are responsible for determining the maximum limit of people allowed for public gatherings.

It has been revealed that by the end of April, they will decide the final number. Based on this government decision, it will be clear whether DFL's plan to resume the Bundesliga will come to fruition.