Germany's top-flight football league, Bundesliga, will wait for another week before deciding on a possible restart date after the country's government has delayed its decision over the resumption of sporting events.

Previously, it was hoped that the German league will return to action on 9 May. However, that plan has been delayed after chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of the federal states organised a video summit to discuss the novel coronavirus' impact on the country on Thursday.

After the meeting, it was announced that a decision will be made on May 6 about whether and when any sports activities could be resumed. In mid-march, Bundesliga was suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Merkel said, "It is absolutely necessary that we remain disciplined and stick to health guidelines."

The German Football League (DFL) had previously warned that numerous top-division teams will face an "existence-threatening" financial position in case the sport could not be resumed by June.

Bayern Munich was leading the table with 55 points, four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund when the league was halted. As of now, each team has nine more games remaining.

Although many other leagues in Europe such as France's Ligue 1 has been cancelled, the same footprint might be difficult for the DFL to follow. The German football authorities must complete their season before June 30, to avoid complications related to sponsorships and broadcasting rights.

Players have already returned to training earlier this week, as May 9 was initially projected to be a possible resumption date. However, according to BBC, it now seems that May 16 or 23 might be more realistic dates to resume the league.

The DFL released a statement on Twitter, which reads, "The DFL, of course, accepts that today no decision was made on the resumption of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2."

Statement der #DFL im Anschluss an das GesprÃ¤ch der Bundeskanzlerin mit den Regierungschefinnen und -chefs der BundeslÃ¤nder im Zusammenhang mit dem #Coronavirus â¬‡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/QVRUmoTRDQ — DFL Deutsche FuÃŸball Liga (@DFL_Official) April 30, 2020

Germany's government has banned any large events that involve crowds until at least October 24. However, sporting events could be played behind closed doors.

Last week, the country eased their lockdown rules but social distancing norms remained in force. Over 163,000 people in Germany have contracted the deadly virus and more than 6,600 people have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the DFL has developed a safety plan that would see only 300 people in and around the stadium during matches in an attempt to minimise infection risks.