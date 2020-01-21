A 38-year-old man set his family home as well as his teenage daughter on fire after trying to attack his wife. In a drunken frenzy, the man tried to harm his wife and when his daughter intervened, he decided to burn the whole family to death. 16-year-old Anna is the only victim who suffered burns to her face and arms. The unnamed man has been arrested by the police for attempted murder.

Anna was at home with her mother, Natalia Krytska, and her older brother when her father came home drunk. When the man was trying to hit 43-year-old Natalia, Anna stepped in and grabbed her father's arm. The violent man became more enraged by the girl's actions. He pushed her aside and left the home.

The family thought that he had gone for a walk to get his temper under control. However, the man soon returned with a bottle of petrol. He first doused the room with petrol before tossing the liquid on Anna's face. Finally, he tossed the bottle at the lit stove. When the bottle hit the flames, it exploded and the flames spread all over Anna's face.

Natalia recalled that Anna first tried to put out the flames with her hands but was unsuccessful. Anna's older brother was in another room of the house. At the commotion, he came out to find his sister and the house on fire. According to The Sun, he dragged Anna out of the burning room. He then put snow on Anna to kill the flames.

Anna's brother claimed that when he asked his father to help put out the flame, he said that he wanted Anna to die. A neighbour called the emergency services. A dirt road leading to the home had been washed away so the paramedics could not reach Anna. She had to walk around two miles to reach the waiting ambulance.

Doctors at Chernivtsi Emergency Hospital treated Anna. Parts of her skin had to be removed due to the severity of the burns to her face and arms.

Police arrested the malicious attacker and charged him with attempted murder. The man will remain in custody for two months before his trial. If found guilty, he may be imprisoned for life.