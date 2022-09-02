Two women have accused a cabinet minister and a senior aide in Boris Johnson's government of sexual misconduct.

The women, whose identities have not been revealed, made the shocking revelations during "The Open Secret" podcast by Sky News. They claimed that both men continued serving at No. 10 Downing Street despite allegations of sexual misconduct against them.

The women, who are now in senior roles, claim that one of them was assaulted and the other was groped by political figures.

"I was sexually assaulted by someone who's now a cabinet minister, and I was in my early 20s and didn't really know how to deal with it. I was super drunk. He's feeding me more wine and I'm already quite obviously tanked," claimed one woman, who was also a parliamentary staff member for the Conservative Party.

"After a while, I was like 'you know, what, would you mind if I just went to bed?' So I went to bed. But obviously, he didn't leave me alone. And then I woke up the next morning and I realised what had happened," she added.

She told her colleagues and the MP she was working for at the time, but decided not to go ahead with the formal procedure. "I was too scared to kickstart that process and risk it spiralling out of control," she said.

A former Conservative aide has also accused a senior employee at Downing Street of groping her. She said that the incident happened before the said man's appointment to a top job in Downing Street.

She added that she made multiple complaints against the man, but he stayed in the role. "I raised it with a number of people. Nothing happened. So I then formally complained to the Cabinet Office," she said.

The woman further claimed that her boss dismissed the allegations against the man because he was "good looking and had women throwing themselves at him."

Meanwhile, a Conservative party spokesperson has said that the party takes all complaints seriously. "We have an established code of conduct and complaints procedure where people can report complaints in confidence," said the spokesperson.

"If an allegation of criminal wrongdoing is raised, we would always advise the individual to contact the police," they added.