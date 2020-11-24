Buddy Valastro is determined to get back to baking even though it means he has to be the "conductor" in the kitchen.

The "Cake Boss" star shared that he is "still trying to get back to normal" and recovering following a horrible accident in September that impaled his right hand. He had multiple surgeries after a metal rod went through his hand while he was fixing the pinsetter of his home bowling alley.

Talking about the "pretty wild" accident, the reality TV star recalled the "huge metal spike that came out." He had "about three surgeries so far" and is expecting to go through more.

"Still swollen. You know, there's a lot of scar tissue. Still going through a lot of physical therapy," Valastro told ET Canada correspondent Carlos Bustamante in a video interview.

"I might need multiple surgeries. We don't know exactly how much hand strength I will get back," he added.

However, Valastro is "motivated" to get back to baking so he is trying to be creative and useful. He wants to exercise his hand to see what he can do.

"I'm trying to use [my hand] as much as I can in what capacity. If I can't do something, I'm like, 'Hey, help me with this. Or move this. Or [here's] what I need.' And it's just me being like the conductor in that room, which — a lot of the times — that's what I do," he explained.

The "Carlo's Bakery" owner admitted that he is not ready to be on the sidelines. His backup up plan, for now, is to try to be agile with his left hand. He shared that he has been practicing cake decorating with his left hand.

Despite his condition, the 43-year-old "Next Great Baker" star is looking forward to his new project. He is excited for fans to see his new baking show called "Buddy vs. Christmas." The show premiered Monday at 10:00 p.m. on Food Network Canada. It is another exciting baking series that pits non-baker artists to make the best Christmas designs.

Valastro said "Buddy vs. Christmas" celebrates artistry and that it has a different approach. This time he is up against those who are masters in their own field and not against other cake artists.