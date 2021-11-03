A 19-year-old California man was sentenced to two years in prison Monday after he filmed himself fatally torturing a puppy and posting the gruesome video on Snapchat.

The incident dates back to Feb. 13 when Angel Ramos Corrales assaulted the puppy at Louella Lane, in the Eastside district of Riverside, California News-Times reported.

Prosecutors said during his sentencing on Monday that Corrales filmed the video depicting the brutal assault on the 4-month-old Chihuahua puppy named Canelo. In the video, the accused was heard saying, "I'm chilly," as he displayed the puppy with a gaping slash around his neck and kicked him, the outlet reported, citing court documents.

Police arrived at Corrales' residence following a number of complaints by residents in the area who watched the video and identified him. Authorities discovered fresh bloodstains and scratches on his hands and splatters of blood all over the place, including the lavatory and bedroom.

Corrales' roommate reportedly told arriving authorities that Corrales had locked himself in his bedroom. The roommate said he had the dog wrapped in a rug, according to ABC 7.

The pet was immediately rushed to the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley where the canine was euthanized. The decision was made because of severe chest fractures that could have made it die a painful death. Corrales was initially booked at Robert Pressley Jail on Riverside on suspicion of animal cruelty. He was released in his own recognizance hours later with a criminal citation due to COVID protocols mandating to lessen jail population. He was again arrested on April 26 and was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Corrales told prosecutors that he had bought the puppy in 2020 through Craiglist. However, he said he wasn't intending to harm it.

Corrales pled guilty to the charge of crushing animals, which meant intentionally exposing them to violent abuse and significantly injuring them, according to the California News-Times.

