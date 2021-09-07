A California teacher has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor student during private meetings.

Krystal Jackson has been charged with four counts of rape, along with single counts of continuous sex abuse of a child, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a child, communicating with a child to commit a felony, and meeting with a child for lewd purposes. She has been booked into the Fresno County Jail, with her bail set at $365,000.

She has since bonded out of jail, but has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorised to speak on her behalf.

The 39-year-old, a teacher at Mountain View Independent School in Reedley, California, was arrested on Friday, September 3. According to a press release from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, the investigation against her began after deputies received a tip about her "engaging in continuous sexual abuse of a 14 year old boy."

"The investigation revealed that Jackson and the boy met at the Dunlap Leadership Academy. Over the course of an unspecified amount of time, Jackson had several one on one meetings with the student and sexual misconduct took place," the press release states.

The police noted that there is a possibility that there are other victims of Jackson, and pleaded with the public to report such cases. Sheriff Lt. Brandon Pursell told YourCentralValley.com, the website for the local CBS affiliate, "We believe that our victim is safe, which we are grateful for, but we don't know if there are other victims. The worst part of this is that our victim was abused, that is number one. But also the fact that our suspect is in a position of trust."

Meanwhile, The Kings Canyon Unified School District assured that the investigators will receive their full cooperation in the case. Their statement read, "District administrators are working diligently with law enforcement officials who are releasing details regarding their investigation. The safety of students and staff members continues to be a top priority and the district will provide counseling and support services to any students or staff members in need."