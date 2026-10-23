Callum Turner is reportedly being considered for the coveted James Bond role, with the British star expected to take part in a crucial screen test as the search for the next 007 enters its final stages.

The actor, who is married to pop superstar Dua Lipa, has emerged as a serious contender to succeed Daniel Craig in the long-running spy franchise.

According to reports, Turner is among a small group of actors invited to audition for the role, alongside 'Slow Horses' star Jack Lowden and 'Challengers' actor Josh O'Connor.

However, Amazon MGM Studios has not announced the final casting decision and has remained tight-lipped about the candidates and the timeline for revealing its choice.

Callum Turner Reportedly Invited to Screen-Test for James Bond

The search for the next James Bond appears to be nearing a decisive stage, with screen tests reportedly scheduled in London.

According to reports, producers are assessing a select group of actors before making their final decision.

The tests are expected to examine several aspects of each candidate's suitability for the role, including physical performance, on-screen presence and the ability to deliver dialogue convincingly.

Turner has attracted attention as a potential successor to Craig, whose final appearance as the British secret agent came in 2021's 'No Time to Die'.

The 36-year-old actor has built a varied career across film and television, showing he can handle both dramatic and action-oriented roles.

His credits include the wartime drama 'Masters of the Air', the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, and 'The Capture'. These performances have helped establish Turner as a recognisable British talent capable of leading major productions.

Despite the growing speculation, an invitation to a screen test does not guarantee Turner will secure the part. The producers still need to decide which actor best fits their plans for the franchise's next chapter.

Who Else Is in the Running To Play 007?

Turner is not the only familiar name reportedly being considered for the iconic role. Scottish actor Jack Lowden, known for playing River Cartwright in the Apple TV+ spy drama 'Slow Horses', has also emerged as a prominent contender. Josh O'Connor, whose credits include 'The Crown' and 'Challengers', has likewise been linked to the final casting stage.

Reports have differed on the exact number of actors involved, with some suggesting four candidates have received final screen-test offers. The identity of the additional contender has not been publicly established.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi and 'Sinners' actor Jack O'Connell has intensified in recent months, although reports indicate that neither is expected to participate in the final tests.

Amazon MGM Studios has declined to confirm specific casting details, leaving fans to analyse industry reports and speculate about who might ultimately inherit the role.

How Dua Lipa's Husband Became a Bond Favourite

Turner's personal life has added another dimension to the public fascination surrounding his potential casting. The actor married Dua Lipa in 2026, bringing together two prominent entertainment figures.

The possibility of Turner becoming Bond has also sparked speculation that his wife could contribute a theme song to a future instalment. However, no official announcement has linked Lipa to the next Bond soundtrack.

For his part, Turner has previously avoided confirming the casting rumours. When asked about the speculation while promoting a film earlier this year, he declined to discuss it, offering no indication whether the producers had approached him.

When Will the Next James Bond Be Announced?

Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind 'Dune' and 'Blade Runner 2049', will direct the next Bond film. Steven Knight, creator of 'Peaky Blinders', has been hired to write the screenplay.

The project marks a new chapter for the franchise after Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control, with producers aiming to introduce a fresh take on the legendary spy.

Although an official casting announcement has yet to be made, recent reports suggest that a decision could arrive before the end of 2026. The next film is reportedly being positioned for a 2028 release.

For now, Turner remains one of several contenders, not a confirmed successor to Craig. Whether he ultimately secures the licence to kill will depend on the screen tests and the producers' vision for 007's future.