Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child together – a baby girl. The couple took to Instagram on Friday to announce the big news. However, they didn't share any photographs of the baby.

The 47-year-old actress and the Good Charlotte rocker have named their daughter Raddix Madden, E! News reports. "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple told in the joint statement.

"She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)," they added.

"From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade..." they wrote.

Diaz and Madden started dating in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015. However, the couple are fiercely private persons and never spoke about their love life.

In a previous interview, the actress has said that she won't put any pressure on herself to become a mother. "I just kind of like how things unravel and life kind of reveals itself to you. And I've just never been in the place where I was like, 'Right now is the time I'm supposed to have a baby'. But I do want my own family eventually, however that comes to me, whether it's through adoption or [through another method]," Diaz said.

Right after her marriage, she sat for an interview with Instyle. "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said. The actress gushed about Madden saying he was "the best," "the greatest human being, and a "great partner."

Diaz reflected that marriage was a lot of hard work. "You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time," she said.