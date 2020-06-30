Duchess of Cornwall would like to visit Australia when she can travel again after the lockdown is relaxed. She expressed her desire to visit Down Under during a call with a charitable organisation Givit.

Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had a virtual chat session last week with an Australia-based charity that is committed to helping people with donations in a smart and easy way. They make sure that the donations are directly made to the people or communities in need.

Recently, the Duchess of Cornwall was announced Givit's patron. In the capacity of the organisation's royal patron, Camilla got on a video call with the founder Juliette Wright and said some words of appreciation for their unique idea of providing to the vulnerable and those in need.

"I think you're absolutely incredible. I don't know why nobody's thought of this before. It's a really inspirational idea, especially in Australia which is so huge. You've got so many miles to cover," the 72-year-old told Juliette over the call, according to Australian Associated Press (via Sunrise).

She also spoke about her previous trips to Australia. Camilla described her time in Australia as "wonderful." She went on to say that she is very eager to visit the country again and hope to see them at the charity "sooner than later."

"Well I can't wait for my next visit, and I've got so many things I want to do and see in Australia. The visits I've had there have been so wonderful. I love Australia. I love the Australian humour. I like the rather laid-back attitude about Australia. We always have a good laugh," Camilla said.

The duo was joined by 20 other members of the organisation on the Zoom call.

She ended the call by saying: "See you in Oz. Sooner rather than later I hope."

The founder of the organisation said that she cannot wait to meet the royal on her next visit to Australia. Meanwhile, Wright believes that the duchess's involvement with the charity will prove to be very valuable and it will impact their community positively.

"I am certain the support from The Duchess of Cornwall will directly help to ease the suffering of people and communities affected by everyday hardships, recent catastrophic bushfires, ongoing drought conditions, and now Australia's most challenging public health and economic emergency," Wright said in a statement.

Givit as a non-profit organisation is assisting all levels of government and 3,200 registered charities and community groups in managing donations. In addition, they are working towards ensuring that people impacted by global health crisis have access to essential items.