Before the royals board the train to Sandringham for holidays, they are making sure to spread the Christmas cheer. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, opened the gates of her royal abode Clarence House to celebrate Christmas with a group of special children.

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall threw her annual Christmas party and invited seriously and terminally ill children, the members of two charities Helen and Douglas House Children's Hospice and the Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity.

Along with a festive feast, she asked children to help her finish the Christmas tree and hang decorations. According to Telegraph, The Clarence House came to life with Christmas spirit when Captain Ross of the Welsh Guards and two of Santa's reindeer joined the party for entertainment.

Camilla made sure she was the part of the party by wearing a ravishing red Bruce Oldfield dress. She paired it with elegant earrings.

Helen & Douglas House supports terminally ill children by providing them with hospice and palliative care to children in Oxfordshire and nearby counties. It happens to be the world's first hospice that was set up in 1982 by sister Frances Dominica, of which the duchess is a patron.

As for Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity supports the network of specialist nurses helping families and children dealing with chronic and severe conditions such as epilepsy, sickle cell anaemia, acquired brain injury, and syndromes. It was found 25 years ago by the writer's wife Felicity.

The feast was organised in the dining room of the royal house. The kids were offered a wide variety of treats including candy canes, chocolate coins, chocolate Santas, gingerbread, and fruits. All of this was paired up with delicious sausages and mash.

"I say this every year but to me this is the start of Christmas, I never really think about it until I'm in front of my Christmas tree with you all," she said as quoted by the publication.

The annual Christmas feast coincided with the birthday of a special guest Dahl's wife, Felicity. She was among the many guests as she celebrated her 81st birthday.

Following the party, the duchess took time to post some adorable pictures and memorable moments from the party on her official Clarence House Instagram account.