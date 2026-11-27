At 66, Dave Ramsey has no bonds in his retirement portfolio and avoids Bitcoin, gold, and individual stocks. Instead, the personal finance broadcaster says he relies on three investments: his business, mortgage-free real estate, and growth-stock mutual funds.

His strategy challenges conventional retirement advice, which often encourages older investors to increase bond holdings to reduce market volatility. Ramsey, however, remains committed to equities and prioritises long-term growth. But can retirees who depend on their savings afford to follow an investment strategy without bonds?

Ramsey's Three Investments Explained

In a 2024 discussion, Ramsey summarised his philosophy: 'I have three investments. That's all I have. My business, paid-for real estate with no mortgages, and mutual funds.' He has also said he avoids individual stocks, Bitcoin, and gold, although he once joked about owning gold cufflinks.

During a more recent discussion on The Ramsey Show, he reiterated his position, saying: 'I'm 66. I own zero bonds.' He also confirmed that 100% of his retirement investment portfolio was allocated to growth-stock mutual funds. This figure excludes his business and property holdings.

1. Business ownership

Ramsey Solutions, his financial education and media company, represents a significant part of his wealth. Business ownership can generate income beyond investment returns, reducing the need to sell investments during market downturns. However, businesses face operating costs, changing demand, and revenue fluctuations.

2. Mortgage-free real estate

Ramsey favours properties purchased without mortgages. Owning property outright eliminates mortgage repayments, although maintenance, insurance, property taxes, and vacancies can still affect returns.

3. Growth-stock mutual funds

These funds form the foundation of his retirement portfolio. Rather than picking individual companies, Ramsey prefers funds holding shares across multiple businesses. However, diversification does not protect investors from broader stock-market declines.

Why Ramsey Rejects Bonds

Ramsey challenges the conventional advice that investors should automatically increase bond holdings after reaching retirement age. Historical returns illustrate his preference for equities. Over the 10 years ending 25 November 2026, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) delivered an approximate total return of 278.9%, compared with 18.8% for the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). Both figures include reinvested distributions.

However, past performance does not guarantee future returns. Stocks offer greater growth potential but can suffer substantial losses. Bonds generally provide more modest returns and can help reduce portfolio volatility, although they carry interest-rate and inflation risks.

Why Retirees May Not Want to Copy Him

The biggest challenge for retirees is funding everyday expenses during market downturns without selling investments at depressed prices. This is known as sequence-of-returns risk. Withdrawals during falling markets can force retirees to sell more shares, leaving fewer assets to benefit from a recovery.

For example, someone retiring with $1 million and withdrawing $50,000 annually could face considerable pressure if markets fall sharply during the first few years. Holding bonds or cash can provide an alternative source of spending money, potentially reducing the need to sell equities during downturns.

His Strategy Is Not for Everyone

Ramsey's business, debt-free properties, and other income sources potentially give him greater flexibility than retirees who depend heavily on their savings. He may be able to withstand market downturns without selling retirement investments to cover everyday expenses. For retirees relying on regular withdrawals, an all-equity approach could expose savings to significant volatility. His strategy reflects personal financial circumstances that may differ considerably from those of ordinary investors.

Financial Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions based on your circumstances and risk tolerance.