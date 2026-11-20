Artificial intelligence company Anthropic, the developer behind Claude, made its stock market debut on Thursday, 19 November 2026, following a record-breaking $81.34 billion (approximately £62 billion) initial public offering.

The US company priced 980 million shares at $83 (£63) each, surpassing previous fundraising records and opening a new opportunity for ordinary investors interested in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.

But can members of the public actually purchase Anthropic shares, and what should British investors know before buying?

Can Ordinary Investors Buy Anthropic Shares?

The short answer is yes. Anthropic's Class A shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ANT on 19 November. Investors with brokerage accounts offering access to US-listed shares can potentially purchase the stock through ordinary market transactions.

However, access depends on individual brokerage arrangements, account eligibility and any applicable trading restrictions.

British investors also had an opportunity to participate directly in the company's initial public offering through a dedicated UK retail arrangement facilitated by RetailBook. Applications for that offer closed on 18 November, meaning investors who missed the deadline must generally consider purchasing shares through the secondary market instead.

The UK offering priced shares at £63 each, equivalent to the $83 US offering price. Successful applicants were expected to receive confirmation of their allocations through participating investment platforms.

Why Anthropic's IPO Broke Records

Anthropic's public offering raised approximately $81.34 billion, making it the largest IPO by proceeds on record.

Its initial valuation reached approximately $1.5 trillion, reflecting extraordinary investor interest in companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Demand was evident when shares opened at $111.50 (£84.90), approximately 34 per cent above the offering price. The stock subsequently retreated from its opening level before closing its first trading session at $97.17 (£73.99), still around 17 per cent above the IPO price.

The debut briefly pushed Anthropic's market valuation beyond $2 trillion (£1.52 trillion), demonstrating the scale of enthusiasm surrounding the Claude developer. The company also arranged a separate $26 billion (£19.8 billion) private placement involving major technology partners.

That transaction was distinct from the public offering and should not be confused with the amount raised through the IPO itself.

What British Investors Should Consider

Buying Anthropic shares involves risks, particularly because the company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing technology industry. Its prospectus warns that investors could lose some or all of their investment, while the company's future performance remains uncertain.

British buyers must also consider currency movements because Anthropic trades in US dollars rather than pounds sterling. Even if its share price rises, changes in the dollar's value against sterling could affect returns.

The company has also disclosed substantial spending commitments associated with developing and operating advanced AI systems. For ordinary investors, the historic flotation provides access to one of the industry's most prominent developers.

The listing also places Anthropic under greater public scrutiny, with investors expected to examine its financial performance, revenue growth and long-term profitability. Future earnings reports could provide clearer insight into whether the company's rapid expansion can justify its substantial valuation.

However, a record-breaking IPO does not guarantee future profits, and the sharp movement in Anthropic's opening share price demonstrates how quickly market valuations can change.