White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has confirmed that President Donald Trump's name appears in files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Simultaneously, she launched a sharp critique against US Attorney General Pam Bondi for her handling of the matter.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Wiles described Vice President JD Vance as a 'conspiracy theorist for a decade' and accused Bondi of having 'completely whiffed' on the Epstein issue, providing an unprecedented look into the administration's internal power struggles.

Wiles Confirms Trump in the Epstein Files

During the interview, Wiles shared that she also read what she described as an 'Epstein file'. She further confirmed that Trump is in the file.

'And we know he's in the file. And he's not in the file doing anything awful,' said Wiles, adding that Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein's plane which earned the nickname 'the Lolita Express.' Wiles also revealed that Trump's name was on the flight logs.

'They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever – I know it's a passe word but sort of young, single, playboys together,' said Wiles.

Epstein and Trump were in similar social circles and have been photographed together for years, most notably in 1992 and 2000. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Trump has denied any involvement in Epstein's trafficking scheme, stating they had a falling out decades ago.

Attorney General Pam Bondi Criticised

Wiles had also criticised Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the issue. She cited Bondi's decision to distribute binders to right-wing Conservative influencers titled 'The Epstein Files: Phase 1' in February. The files did not contain new information.

'I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this,' shared Wiles. 'First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that, the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn't on her desk.'

Bondi claimed in February that the Epstein files were on her desk. However, in July, the US Justice Department released a memo saying that there was no proof of an Epstein client list and that there was no sufficient evidence to press charges against people potentially involved.

'The people who really appreciated what a big deal this is, are Kash and Dan Bongino,' said Wiles, referring to FBI head Kash Patel. 'Because they lived in that world.'

Wider West Wing Tensions Revealed

Wiles revealed that FBI director Kash Patel and deputy Dan Bongino were the ones who understood the severity of the Epstein scandal. 'The people who really appreciated what a big deal this is, are Kash and Dan Bongino,' said Wiles. 'Because they lived in that world.'

Wiles also shared that Vice President JD Vance, while having understood how important the Epstein scandal is, was 'a conspiracy theorist for a decade.' Vance in 2021 once questioned why Washington was so focused on the trafficking scandal in a post on X.

Wiles's remarks were a departure that was usually expected of a White House Chief of Staff. It also came at a time when there is a renewed focus by both lawmakers and the public on what the Epstein files contained. Her comments also gave the public a peek into the potential tensions amongst the people at the top.