A growing number of teenage boys are chasing what they call a 'dramatic' body transformation – a muscular physique that dominates social media feeds today. For many, this pursuit is tied to the online subculture of 'lookmaxxing,' a movement centred on maximising physical attractiveness through grooming, fitness, and, in extreme cases, drugs or surgery.

Among them is 16-year-old Zaid Laila, a high school student from suburban Dallas, who openly admitted in a CBS News interview that he has been using steroids designed for livestock for the 'dramatic' transformation he wants. Laila says that he didn't want to spend years working out to build a body like those he saw online.

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What is 'Lookmaxxing'?

'Lookmaxxing' is a social media-driven trend, especially among men. It is a subculture focused on physical self-improvement through various techniques aimed at maximising one's facial and bodily aesthetics. While it often involves basic grooming, skincare, and fitness, the movement also includes extreme measures known as 'hardmaxxing', ranging from cosmetic surgery to bone reshaping.

However, within these circles, 'lookmaxxing' is also a controversial trend where some individuals turn to the use of anabolic steroids and performance-enhancing drugs to rapidly achieve an idealised, hyper-muscular physique.

Driven by a desire for a 'dramatic' transformation, many trend-hoppers ignore long-term health risks by using substances not intended for human consumption. This focus on immediate results has drawn criticism for fostering body dysmorphia and neglecting the inherent dangers of unregulated hormonal manipulation.

Zaid Laila's Transformation

In his interview with CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi, Laila recalled how he viewed himself in 2024 when he was just 15 years old. 'I was fat, ugly, like short, I'd say, which those three things obviously make you an unattractive like male,' he shared.

By age 16, he wanted the big, muscular physique that he saw online, but admitted that he didn't want to spend years working out to achieve it. Instead, he turned to steroids. Within ten months, he claimed to have achieved his desired build through 'a lot of steroids and a lot of working out.' He added, 'Why wait 10 years ... when I could do it in less than a year.'

The Livestock Drug 'Tren'

Laila told Yamaguchi that he had been injecting himself with anabolic steroids, including trenbolone, a powerful drug developed for livestock and never approved for human use. He says he is aware of this, even referring to it as 'toxic' and knowing that it is used for cows.

Trenbolone, commonly referred to as 'tren,' is a powerful anabolic steroid developed to accelerate muscle growth in cattle. It is classified as a Schedule III controlled substance in the United States, meaning possessing or distributing tren without a prescription is illegal.

Dr Jason Nagata, a paediatrician specialising in adolescent health at the University of California, explained that these anabolic steroids can damage the heart, liver, and kidneys — and trenbolone may be even more dangerous. 'Trenbolone, because it's so powerful, it has even more significant side effects.' He stressed that there is 'no safe [human] indication for this animal drug.'

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Laila's Family on His Steroid Use

Laila's father, Haitham Laila, expressed deep concern about his son's health, saying he feared the misinformation Zaid had relied on to justify his steroid use.

Zaid admitted, 'My dad isn't too supportive of it. He was very like "what are you doing to yourself?" Like "you're going to hurt yourself." He's just like worried for me.' Despite this, Zaid told him he would continue regardless.

Social Media's Role

Experts argue that platforms such as YouTube and TikTok amplify the pressures of 'lookmaxxing.' Laila himself said those images played a direct role in his decision to use tren, sharing that he learned of steroids from watching a 'few' YouTube videos about it.

'With more social media, there have been really extreme pressures for boys to build muscle,' said Dr Nagata. Laila is aware of the possible consequences he may face in the future, and admitted that he is still worried about the effect of the steroids on his body, but for now, he will continue to use them.

'I'd say I do care and I know what can come with it. I'm just going to do it the safest way possible. If I have a heart attack at 30, I have a heart attack,' he said.