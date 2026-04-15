The controversial 'looksmaxxing' influencer Braden Peters, known to millions as Clavicular, abruptly ended his livestream and was rushed to the hospital following a suspected overdose during a livestream on Tuesday, 14 April.

The 20-year-old streamer was filming a live broadcast for the platform Kick in Miami when he became visibly disoriented. On clips circulating online, Peters' condition appeared to deteriorate as he put his hands on his head. Now, a clip from his stream amplified fears for the influencer's life as fans noticed that Clavicular took a 'mysterious' substance before the harrowing emergency.

Looksmaxxing Influencer 'Overdose' During Livestream

Various outlets, including People, reported that 'looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular suffered a suspected overdose Tuesday night and has since been hospitalized after his Kick stream was cut abruptly.

His slowly deteriorating health was captured on his livestream and has since circulated online. The 20-year-old Miami-based influencer was livestreaming alongside two other influencers around a mall and restaurant. Peters and his friends approached and talked to several people, including a young woman. While speaking to her, Peters appeared to be under the influence and exhibited slurred speech.

🚨‼️Clavicular may have just suffered an OVERDOSE while streaming live on Kick.



His condition is still unknown, The live stream ended as Clavicular looks completely out of it… 😳



Prayers for Clavicular, his team and his family. 🙏 @Clavicular0 pic.twitter.com/Rfj2KqHdcI — LiveStreamClips (@LiveStreamCLPS) April 15, 2026

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He said, 'Holy sh*t dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f*ckng destroyed right now,' he continued to repeat the phrase intermittently. The group then decided to settle in a bar. In the video, Clavicular appeared to be weak as he put both of his hands on his head.

His fellow influencer Androgenic, seated next to Peters, asked him: 'When did you last take blue?' as Peters' head appears to slump forward. Later in the stream, Androgenic asked if Peters wanted an 'addy,' seemingly referring to Adderall, a prescription medication used to treat ADHD. Then the stream was cut off abruptly.

A clip of him being carried out also circulated online, and after that, fans found a leaked Miami-Dade EMS dispatch call and began circulating online, confirming that rescue teams were responding to a '20-year-old male overdose' at the same location.

🚨 UPDATE: Clavicular RUSHED to hospital after suffering an overdose. https://t.co/hEQOdhGmBO pic.twitter.com/S0jUeiUJUx — LiveStreamClips (@LiveStreamCLPS) April 15, 2026

Fellow Influencer Addressed the Situation

Moments after the incident, his fellow influencer, Androgenic, addressed the situation on Clavicular's Clan on X. He wrote: 'I hadn't seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds.'

L backseat jesters. I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital. I haven’t received an update but… — androgenic (@androgenic_) April 15, 2026

'Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital.' At the time of the post, Androgenic said, he hasn't received an update regarding Clavicular's state, and as of writing, his condition remains unknown.

Clavicular Took 'Mysterious' Substance Before Incident

As the buzz of his suspected overdose consumes social media, fans have taken notice of a 'mysterious' substance that the influencer took during his livestream.

A post on X said, 'Clavicular was seen on stream drinking an unknown substance, 30 minutes later he's being RUSHED to the hospital.'

There was a lot of speculation regarding the 'mysterious' substance, but it is still not clear what Peters consumed before the alleged overdose.

Clavicular was seen on stream drinking an unknown substance, 30 minutes later he’s being RUSHED to the hospital 😳 pic.twitter.com/gOuQzPVhEp — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) April 15, 2026

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The 'Looksmaxxing' Pipeline

The medical emergency follows months of escalating concern regarding the influencer's promotion of 'looksmaxxing,' which is an extreme subculture dedicated to maximising physical attractiveness through any means necessary.

Peters has previously admitted to using a cocktail of unregulated substances to maintain his physique. In a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, he confessed to using anabolic steroids and even methamphetamine to stay lean, alongside the practice of 'bone smashing' to alter his facial structure.

Others argue that the 'mysterious substance' suspected in Tuesday's overdose is the inevitable result of a lifestyle built on chemical self-enhancement.