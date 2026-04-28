Clavicular has reacted angrily to comments made by his girlfriend about dating and sexual experience. The incident, which happened while he was livestreaming, shows him responding to his partner's claim that she could 'get 50 bodies in one year' if she were a man.

The moment followed a discussion between the pair about the so-called 'rice purity test', a questionnaire often used online to measure someone's past experiences in relationships and behaviour. Clavicular's girlfriend's scores ranged between 61, 39 and 56, which visibly unsettled the 'looksmaxxing' influencer.

Clavicular Says Women Are 'Out of Touch' Over Body Counts

In his livestream, Clavicular appeared frustrated by the Rice Purity Test. The test is a list of around 100 yes-or-no questions that people take online. It asks about different life experiences, especially related to relationships, dating, and sexual activity, but also things like drinking, lying, or breaking rules.

You start with a score of 100, and you lose points for every experience you've had. Ahigh score (like 80–100) means you've had fewer experiences or more 'innocent,' while low score (like 0–40) means you've had more experiences

Clavicular was DISAPPOINTED after seeing his girlfriends results to the rice purity test, with them getting 61, 39, and 56 😭 pic.twitter.com/sQj9lkm1RD — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) April 28, 2026

So when Clavicular saw scores like 61, 39, and 56, it meant moderate experience, more experienced, and somewhat experienced, respectively.

At one point, Clavicular became visibly angry after hearing his girlfriend say she believed she could have 50 sexual partners in one year if she were a man. In response, he criticised her statement and said, 'women are so out of touch and r*tarded it's genuinely unbelievable.'

Clavicular got GENUINELY ANGRY after hearing his girlfriend say she could get 50 BODIES in one year if she was a man 💀



“women are so out of touch and r*tarded it’s genuinely unbelievable” pic.twitter.com/HZASuYm6yo — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) April 28, 2026

Who Is Clavicular's Girlfriend?

Clavicular's dating life appears messy and very public after breaking up with his then-girlfriend, Violet Marie Lentz, who has been linked to him since early 2026 and was involved in a widely discussed incident that even led to a misdemeanor battery charge.

Reports say the charge came from a physical altercation with another woman, although it wasn't described as a major or felony-level offence.

Their relationship does not seem stable, as reports suggest she may still be around while he has been linked to other women. In recent content, he introduced a new girlfriend named Lily to his grandparents, presenting her in a more serious light. During the interaction, he reportedly made it clear that he sees Lily as 'the one.'

Clavicular INTRODUCES his new girlfriend LILY to his GRANDPARENTS… and makes it clear she’s “the one” after Violet 👀🤯



brings her straight into the family no hesitation



“He’s a good guy”



“Thank you, I appreciate it” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/PZP3xDHY7S — The Real Celebrity (@The_Aseperiz) April 21, 2026

Read more Clavicular Kicked Off of YouTube: A Timeline of His Recent Misadventures Clavicular Kicked Off of YouTube: A Timeline of His Recent Misadventures

There are also online rumours about him getting the said girlfriend pregnant.

Recent Spotlight on Clavicular

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, became popular online through his 'looksmaxxing' content, where he shares extreme methods aimed at improving physical appearance.

He gained a large following by posting transformation videos, giving advice to young men, and livestreaming his daily life in a raw and often controversial way. His rise in popularity has been driven not just by self-improvement content but also by viral moments, risky behaviour, and repeated online controversies, which keep drawing attention to him.

More recently, he faced serious issues, including being hospitalised after a suspected overdose during a livestream, where viewers saw him become incoherent before the stream ended. He has previously admitted to drug use, which has raised concerns about his health.

He has also faced platform bans, including the removal of his YouTube channels for violating rules. Following the overdose incident, his PR representative, Mitchell Jackson, reportedly stepped away from working with him, citing concerns that he was not taking his health seriously, with reports indicating the representative may only return if he seeks treatment and becomes sober.

