The world's most prominent anti-aging fanatic and biohacking billionaire, Bryan Johnson, has sparked an international social media frenzy after oversharing his girlfriend's 'top 1% vagina' alongside data from her intimate health diagnostics.

The tech tycoon, who is renowned for his obsessive multi-million dollar quest to reverse his biological age, shocked internet users by broadcasting the clinical biomarkers of his partner and business collaborator, Kate Tolo.

The highly unconventional public disclosure has now served as the official launchpad for a wider medical experiment. Johnson announced that Tolo is set to undergo a rigorous, long-term monitoring regime aimed at engineering a definitive longevity protocol tailored exclusively for women, setting her on a path to become the 'most measured female ever'.

Bryan Johnson's Girlfriend's 100/100 Vaginal Microbiome Report

The online buzz commenced when the 48-year-old biotech entrepreneur posted an intimate bedtime update to his million-plus followers on the social media platform X on 31 April, writing, 'Just gave Kate oral sex. Goodnight everyone.'

Just gave Kate oral sex. Goodnight everyone. — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) April 30, 2026

Within minutes, Johnson followed the initial post with a graphic displaying Tolo's vaginal microbiome report sourced from the testing company Tiny Health, declaring she possessed a '100/100 score' that ranked in the 'top 1% of all vaginas'.

This is her vaginal microbiome report. 100/100 score.



Top 1% of all vaginas.



Her sample is dominated by the single most protective bacterial species a vagina can host (Lactobacillus crispatus).



Only about 25-30% of reproductive age women globally are L. crispatus-dominant,… pic.twitter.com/Pt1JbKM5y0 — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) April 30, 2026

According to the data shared by Johnson, Tolo's sample showed a 98.7% dominance of Lactobacillus crispatus, a protective bacterial strain that typically dominates the vaginal ecology of only 25 to 30% of reproductive-age women globally. He wrote, 'The lab found nothing bad to report. (no gardnerella, Candida, STIs, opportunistic pathogens, aerobic vaginitis markers, etc.)'.

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He added, 'a vaginal microbiome is downstream of everything: sleep, glucose control, stress, gut health, sexual health, immune function, what you eat, and what you put in it.'

The post has since amassed more than 21 million views, with many netizens saying that measuring Johnson's girlfriend's vagina is 'crazy' and 'extremely distasteful.'

Oversharing Girlfriend's 'Top 1% Vagina'

In a subsequent update on X that attracted more than 31 million views, the biohacker has yet again made buzz after oversharing his girlfriend's vaginal test. The social media update featured an image of Tolo lying on a clinical examination bed while a medical practitioner performed an intimate procedure in Johnson's presence.

The post, which Johnson introduced with the line 'Examining Kate's 1%', outlined their efforts to determine whether Tolo suffers from endometriosis.

Examining Kate’s 1%



She has suspected endometriosis. This affects at least 1 in 10 women, likely more.



Here she’s getting an ultrasound.



Historically you needed surgery just to diagnose it (incisions are made in the abdomen). We're doing a non-invasive route.



Typically women… pic.twitter.com/YwziiBsaWB — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) May 23, 2026

As reported by the New York Post, endometriosis is a painful, chronic condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the womb, frequently causing severe inflammation, pelvic pain, and scarring during the menstrual cycle.

'She has suspected endometriosis. This affects at least 1 in 10 women, likely more. Here she's getting an ultrasound.' Johnson explained that they're using advanced non-invasive ultrasound technology to safely map Tolo's pelvic health.

He added that endometriosis remains a leading cause of hysterectomies among women aged 30 to 34, describing the public documentation of her clinical journey as an important educational effort.

Responding to the widespread online scrutiny regarding her lack of privacy, Tolo wrote on X, 'Yes I consented to this post. I love that Bryan's so supportive and involved with my health.'

Kate Tolo's Journey to Become 'Most Measured Female Ever'

Following his partner's highly publicised vaginal microbiome report and health screenings, Johnson announced that Tolo is now a 'female Bryan Johnson' and will become the 'most measured female in history.'

We now have a female Bryan Johnson.



It’s Kate Tolo.



She will become the most measured female in history.



+$2 million of spend per year

+ Developing a female-specific protocol

+ Sharing everything for free



To start, she will spend 3 months mapping her baseline. Men, in… pic.twitter.com/G9hhxjg0z1 — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) May 19, 2026

Johnson announced that he intends to spend $2 million (£1.47 million) annually to establish a rigorous, female-specific longevity protocol with Tolo functioning as the primary research subject.

Johnson outlined the unprecedented scale of the data collection on social media, 'For context on the extensiveness of measurement, during the past 5 years, we've collected 1.5 billion data points on my body,' Johnson stated. 'I suspect Kate will exceed that given technology has improved since I started.'

He said that the baseline collection phase is crucial for validating future anti-aging trials. 'The goal is to create a repeatable waveform of hundreds of life-critical biomarkers,' he explained.

The initiative will examine how interventions such as fasting, cold exposure, and supplements affect female cognition, menstrual health, and early signs of perimenopause, while also targeting conditions like endometriosis, which affects around 10% of women worldwide.

According to Johnson, 'At the end of the day, the one thing we each care about more than anything else is one more breath. I'm proud of Kate for taking on this responsibility. It's painful, exhausting and costly.'