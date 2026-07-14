Looksmaxxing is out of style as influencer Clavicular says he plans to pursue 'geomaxing' instead, because he believes the United States has become 'far too brutal' for dating. The post, shared on social media this week, quickly went viral as users compared the strategy to the 'passport bro' movement, with critics questioning both the idea itself and the reasoning behind it.

Since his rise to fame, Clavicular has built an online following around self-improvement and 'looksmaxxing' content, often discussing appearance, fitness, and dating. His latest post marked a major shift, suggesting that relocating to countries with weaker economies would improve his dating prospects rather than continuing to compete in what he described as the US dating market.

'My new strategy is going to be Geomaxing. The United States is far too brutal of a dating market to compete in, so im going to geomax to countries with poor economies to mog people,' Clavicular wrote.

My new strategy is going to be Geomaxing. The United States is far too brutal of a dating market to compete in, so im going to geomax to countries with poor economies to mog people. — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) July 13, 2026

One widely shared reply summed up that reaction by stating, 'Clavicular says he's pivoting to become a passport bro.'

Clavicular says he's pivoting to become a passport bro https://t.co/ZJTxmfs17Z — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 13, 2026

Clavicular's 'Geomaxing' Post Divides Social Media

Although 'geomaxing' is often used online to describe moving to a different location to improve dating opportunities or quality of life, many users argued that Clavicular's explanation crossed into more controversial territory because he specifically referenced countries with poorer economies.

A large share of the discussion questioned whether the strategy was ethical or likely to succeed. Others argued it reflected frustrations with modern dating rather than offering a genuine solution. Several comments mocked the influencer's latest approach instead of endorsing it.

'Is this not an admission that Looksmaxxing has failed as a philosophy at a very fundamental level?'

'You sound like a pervert trying to prey on the poor. What a joke.'

'Have you tried humanmaxxing? Be a human being with a personality instead of being a surgical bag of bones, hormones and steroids.'

Some users also argued that relationships built around financial advantage would struggle to become genuine partnerships. Others claimed the idea resembled sex tourism or accused Clavicular of simply rebranding an already established concept.

AI-generated images imagining Clavicular travelling abroad under the banner of 'geomaxxing' also began circulating across social media, turning the discussion into a meme.

Clavicular Geomaxxing in Bangladesh 😂 pic.twitter.com/3PirxvAesx — Monkey Clips (@monkeyclipper) July 13, 2026

'Geomaxing' = Passport Bro?

Not every response focused on criticism. Some users joked that Clavicular had merely rediscovered an idea that already existed, while others debated whether certain countries would actually provide an easier dating environment than the United States.

One commenter wrote, 'Bro discovered passport bros from first principle.'

Another added, 'It's called being a "passport bro" and it's already a thing.'

Others questioned whether changing countries would solve the underlying issue at all.

'Whichever country you go to, you'll still be stuck with yourself. Sorry.'

A few users also pushed back against Clavicular's assessment of the American dating scene, arguing that moving overseas would not necessarily create healthier or more meaningful relationships. Several suggested that any relationship based primarily on economic differences could become transactional rather than authentic.

What is 'Passport Bro' and Why It's Deemed 'Problematic'

The term 'passport bro' is commonly used to describe men who travel abroad in search of romantic partners, believing they will have better dating prospects outside their home country. Supporters often argue that it is about meeting people from different cultures or escaping what they see as a difficult dating scene at home.

Read more 'Women in the West Are So Demanding': The British Passport Bros Abandoning the UK for Traditional Wives Abroad 'Women in the West Are So Demanding': The British Passport Bros Abandoning the UK for Traditional Wives Abroad

Critics, however, say the movement can become problematic when it focuses on seeking women in poorer countries because of perceived economic or social advantages.

That concern was reflected throughout the reaction to Clavicular's post. One user wrote, 'Incel thinks he has invented Sex Tourism...', while another commented, 'if u gotta leave the country to feel like a king then maybe the problem aint the market its u. exporting ur issues to poorer places aint the flex u think it is.'

Others questioned whether relocating would actually solve anything, with one person writing that relationships built on money or the promise of a better life are 'not a loving relationship, that's prostitution with a promise of citizenship.' Another user also joked that Clavicular's latest plan was simply an attempt to 'disguise his Thailand trip as "geomaxing".'

Together, the responses showed that much of the criticism was aimed not at travelling itself, but at the motivations behind it.