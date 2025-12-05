This holiday season will remain festive for the members of the royal family despite King Charles' ongoing battle with cancer. The royals will even make it extra special because it's the monarch's wish to make the season memorable, 'in case it's his last,' according to an insider.

King Charles' health crisis will cast a poignant and wistful shadow over the Royal Family's traditional Christmas celebration at Sandringham, prompting them to cherish their time together even more deeply.

King Charles' Christmas Wish

It's a bittersweet season for the British royal family as they approach the holidays amid King Charles' health condition. The 77-year-old monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.

The royals will reportedly make the most of the holiday season while King Charles is still with them, and it is reportedly his wish that they celebrate it more intentionally.

'Charles prioritises duty, but he's also a family man who knows his time is precious,' an anonymous source told Us Weekly. 'He wants a special last Christmas in case it's his last.'

His Majesty to Continue Royal Tradition

King Charles remains committed to his duties despite his health battle and plans to continue the royal traditions. The insider claimed that he will join the annual Christmas morning walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church.

The walkabout is among the anticipated traditions because it's the royal supporters' chance to have a close interaction with them. Usually, the royals will stop to greet members of the crowd, shake hands, accept flowers, and exchange brief pleasantries and Christmas wishes.

According to the insider, King Charles is following Queen Elizabeth's practice, as the latter had instilled it in him that one 'has to be seen to be believed.'

'He will do everything expected of him and more,' the tipster continued.

Additionally, the King plans to record his Christmas speech, a tradition that his late mother started. Last year, King Charles' broadcast reportedly drew five million viewers.

A second source said King Charles' 'health isn't the best' and his family is 'taking it day by day.'

King Charles Battle With Cancer

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis on 5 February 2024, but did not publicly disclose the type of cancer he is battling. The Palace, however, assured the public that he has been receiving regular outpatient treatment.

His Majesty opened up about his condition earlier this year at a reception in Buckingham Palace that recognises and celebrates local efforts dedicated to raising cancer awareness and aiding those battling the illness. King Charles acknowledged that it can be a 'daunting and at times frightening experience' for the patient and their family members. However, on the positive side, the monarch said, it 'brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity,' per ABC News.

'It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits -- that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion,' he said at the time.

King Charles' health crisis only brings the royal family closer together, reminding them to prioritise each other and make the most of every celebration they spend together. So, this holiday season, the royals will look forward to their future while cherishing the present.