The latest trip of Prince Harry to London was intended to be the occasion to draw attention to charity work and research innovations; however, it rather manifested a shocking and surprising security breach which has heightened the controversy over his safety measures in the UK.

Two alarming encounters with an alleged stalker, who reportedly managed to breach restricted areas and later come within yards of the Duke of Sussex, have renewed scrutiny over whether his downgraded security is adequate.

The incidents, occurring during a tightly scheduled trip in September, have raised questions about how a determined individual was able to get so close to one of the world's most recognisable public figures.

Heightened Fears After Alleged Stalker Breaches Prince Harry's Perimeter

According to multiple reports, the first incident took place at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel on 7 September, shortly before the Duke was due to arrive for the WellChild Awards.

The woman, described in media accounts as a known or fixated individual, allegedly slipped into what was considered a secure zone inside the hotel and was later discovered hiding in a bathroom less than 30 minutes before Harry entered the venue.

Witnesses reported that she was making 'odd comments' about the prince, prompting security staff to escort her from the premises.

Although she was evicted, the first sightings soon came up that she was still very close to the place. Later, the witnesses reported having seen her next to Harry's car as he was getting ready to leave, and this certainly added to the speculation about how she managed to stay around after the first encounter.

A second incident reportedly took place two days later at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London. During Harry's visit, the same woman is said to have come within a few yards of him before a member of his team recognised her and intervened.

According to accounts, the staff member physically blocked her path, preventing her from advancing any further. The proximity of this encounter, particularly so soon after the hotel breach, prompted what sources described as an immediate escalation of internal security protocols.

Reports also allege that the woman has written letters to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and is believed to be on a private list of individuals considered potential risks to their family, including their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Security Battle Intensifies As Prince Harry Presses For Official Protection

The incidents come at a volatile moment in Harry's long-running effort to secure state-funded protection while visiting the UK. When Harry and Meghan stepped back from official royal duties in 2020, their taxpayer-funded Metropolitan Police security was downgraded.

Since then, the Duke has been engaged in a high-profile legal battle to have full police protection reinstated, arguing that his private security team cannot replicate the powers or intelligence capabilities of state officers.

In May, Harry lost his most recent appeal after the Court of Appeal upheld the government's decision to maintain the current security arrangements. Legal filings presented during the case stated that his 'life and safety' were at stake under the existing system.

He has since filed a new formal request asking Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to order a fresh risk assessment by RAVEC, the body responsible for determining security for high-profile individuals.

A spokesperson for Harry has not commented publicly on the latest reports, noting only that the Duke does not discuss security matters. However, those familiar with his position say the recent incidents underscore his concerns about travelling to Britain without comprehensive police support. Harry has previously stated that he cannot see a situation in which he could safely bring Meghan and their children back to the UK given the current arrangements.

While Harry and Meghan continue to fund private protection in the United States, the reported incidents have renewed public debate over whether private security, without police enforcement powers, is sufficient to protect a royal who remains a global figure of intense media and public interest.

Observers note that even controlled environments such as hotel secure zones or research facilities can be vulnerable when relying solely on private staff.

The two encounters have highlighted a central tension in Harry's security dispute: assessing the risks facing a non-working royal who nonetheless attracts heightened global attention. As questions grow over how the alleged stalker managed to get so close, pressure is building for UK authorities to reassess the Duke's security needs during future visits.