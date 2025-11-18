The unexpected aftermath of Charlie Kirk's death has taken another turn after Candace Owens publicly questioned Andrew Kolvet, the spokesperson for Turning Point USA. Owens revealed that Kolvet personally warned her and Tucker Carlson to lay low due to what he called a credible threat against their lives.

A Warning That Sparked a Wave of Questions

Owens' challenge has now ignited a debate online, as she insists that no law enforcement agency has confirmed the existence of such a threat. The headline came to life when Owens asked Kolvet to explain who exactly issued the warning and why it was delivered at a moment of crisis.

She first revealed the warning during a conversation about the chaotic hours following Kirk's death. According to her, Kolvet phoned while she was at the hospital with the Kirk family and told her that both she and Tucker Carlson were on a list, urging them to remain out of sight. Owens stated that the timing and nature of the warning troubled her, especially after she confirmed that authorities had no record of any danger directed at either of them.

Online, the revelation immediately triggered confusion. Commentators pointed out that neither Owens nor Carlson had been scheduled to appear in Utah at the time, raising doubts about how they could have been targets of the same threat that allegedly involved Tyler Robinson. Owens openly echoed these concerns, asking how such information fit the timeline or the supposed motive behind Kirk's death.

Pressure on Kolvet for Clear Answers

As Owens continued to push for answers, she highlighted another moment that has stayed with her. During her podcast, she recalled an exchange with Kolvet that has only deepened her concerns.

She quoted him directly, saying, 'Another point that I would like to follow up with, Andrew Colvet, let us stick with you, is that in the hospital on that day, you told me that you were told that there was a credible threat against me and Tucker Carlson, specifically you told me that me and Tucker Carlson were on a list and that you were just telling me as a friend that me and Tucker should lay low.'

This statement has become central to her challenge. Owens emphasised that she is not only asking about the message itself but about its origin. She wants to know who first informed Kolvet and why she was told something that investigators later said they could not verify. Her insistence reflects a growing sentiment among her followers, who believe there may be gaps in the chain of communication inside Turning Point USA.

Speculation Over Kolvet's Role

The situation became more complicated when observers recalled that Kolvet was the person who provided the FBI with group text messages sent by Kirk, including ones where Kirk distanced himself from a pro Israel position. Some questioned why Kolvet believed those messages were relevant to the investigation and whether he had additional information that has not yet been made public.

Owens referenced another detail from her conversation with Kolvet that has begun to resurface repeatedly in her mind. She hinted that something he described upon arriving at the Provo tarmac on the day of the tragedy does not align with what she now understands. Her tone suggested she has more information but is choosing to release it in stages as she waits for Kolvet to respond directly to her initial questions.

You know what's strange about those alleged "credible threats" against Candace & Tucker that Andrew Kolvet warned Candace of? They doesn't fit with the Tyler Robinson narrative. Neither Tucker nor Candace were scheduled to be in Utah that day w/TPUSA for Tyler or his furry… pic.twitter.com/qsUxd1hZN5 — Sam Parker 🇺🇸🧯 (@BasedSamParker) November 18, 2025

A Growing Call for Transparency

Owens has made it clear that her questions are not rooted in speculation but in a desire for transparency. Her insistence that Kolvet clarify the source of the alleged threat has placed Turning Point USA under public scrutiny, especially among supporters who believe the timeline presented so far contains inconsistencies.

For now, she is calling on Kolvet to explain why she and Carlson were warned, why the information was delivered without official confirmation, and what else he may have known in the hours following Kirk's death. Until then, her challenge continues to circulate widely, raising more questions than answers and ensuring that this story will not fade quietly.